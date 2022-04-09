Victoria Beckham shares family pics ahead of ‘exciting weekend’ as Brooklyn ‘to marry’

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly set to get married this weekend in a Florida wedding and it seems mum Victoria is super excited.

Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn is set to marry fiancée Nicola Peltz in a no expenses spared ceremony in Miami, according to reports.

Brooklyn and Nicola will reportedly tie the knot this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham wedding

Proud mum Victoria Beckham shared heartfelt message on Instagram alongside family photos.

The pictures showed David with his arm around son Romeo. Another saw daughter Harper with her arms wrapped around dad David.

The final pic showed the couple’s son Cruz showing off his gold grills to the camera.

Meanwhile, Victoria wrote: “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami. We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz.”

Victoria said they have an “exciting” weekend ahead (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans have been quick to comment and share their well wishes. One fan wrote: “Have a fantastic weekend all of you, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you have… seeing you child happy and marrying the one he or she loves is the best feeling in the world.”

In addition, another commented: “So exciting !! Can’t wait to see the pics of you all.”

An exciting weekend ahead of us.

After that, a third added: “Have an absolutely amazing time! I can’t believe your baby boy is getting married!!”

One fan even joked that Victoria would have to be careful not to upstage Nicola on the big day: “Good luck to Brooklyn and Nicola, can’t wait to see all your outfits, don’t upstage the bride Mrs Beckham.”

Beckhams wedding

However, Victoria hasn’t been the only Beckham sharing family snaps in the lead up to Brooklyn’s big day. Father of four David has also shared his own sneak peek last month as he went suit shopping with family.

He posted a snap of himself alongside his dad David and his father-in-law Anthony Adams. The trio looked smart in identical black suits, as they posed for the camera.

He captioned the post: “Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted @victoriabeckham @jackie.adams_.”

The wedding ceremony is reportedly to be a no expense spared affair held at the $103million Peltz family compound in Palm Beach.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.