Victoria Beckham branded 'shameless' as she flogs new clothes after furloughing staff

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has come under fire for flogging her fashion company's dresses after a fierce backlash over the firm's decision to furlough staff.

The mum-of-four, 46, was criticised last week when her label put employees on furlough due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some, including GMB's Piers Morgan, thought Posh should use her own wealth to pay staff wages rather than relying on the government's Job Retention Scheme.

Victoria Beckham's company recently furloughed staff (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adding fuel to the fire earlier today (Monday, April 27), the star's Instagram account shared a snap of a model marching into a room in a stunning floral gown.

The pic's caption read: "Walking into week six. #VBSS20 x."

Despite its positive message, some in the comments called Victoria 'shameless' and accused her of having 'no respect'.

Some think the Beckhams should have paid the staff wages themselves (Credit: New Media Images / SplashNews.com)

One said: "Whilst you're walking into the pockets of the taxpayer to pay your staff. Despite the backlash you've had, your PR team still have no common sense to realise this is not what you should be posting! #nomorals #noexcuses #norespect."

Another wrote: "She's shameless."

A third commented: "Brand Beckham showing how shallow it is."

Walking into the pockets of the taxpayer to pay your staff.

But other fans came out to defend the former Spice Girl.

"Victoria, don't let the gullible trolls get you down," said one. "You pay millions in tax on all your ventures, bet they don't even work."

"She is UK tax payer," wrote another, adding: "She can use the furlough, get a grip green eyes."

Someone else said: "Victoria Beckham is a tax payer herself... why shouldn't she be allowed to use the scheme?"

ED! contacted Victoria Beckham's reps for comment.

The busy mum celebrated her 46th birthday last week.

And she was keen to make it a memorable one, in spite on the coronavirus lockdown and the strict social distancing rules we all now live under.

Victoria used her Instagram page to invite all her millions of followers to a virtual birthday party.

She later shared snaps of some of the hilarious birthday presents she received from her loved ones.

