These pictures from Vicky McClure’s wedding are so wholesome we’re weeping

Looking at Vicky McClure at her absolutely stunning wedding recently has us weeping. Literally.

The Nottinghamshire actress has remained in her home county despite a stellar career and having enough money to buy the nicest of gaffes in North West London.

And she’s still tight with her friends from childhood. Then there’s the Dementia Choir – the tireless work she’s done with it for genuine reasons.

She’s just a good un’. And it’s always lovely when good things happen to good people.

So it’s utterly charming to see her and longtime beau Jonny Owen tie the knot in a gorgeous wedding – with her closest celeb pals, nods to their roots and a splash of their hard-earned cash.

Just as many of us would do it in their position. In fact, these pictures that the couple and their nearest and dearest have shared – no celebrity magazine buy-up here – and so joyful, they might just bring a warm little tear to your eyes.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen invited the Dementia Choir to perform at their big day

Vicky joined by her loved ones!

Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson wrote on Instagram: “Getting the band back together felt SO good. A total blast that we did this to celebrate this wedding of two of the best and the beautiful.”

And another!

The new bride dazzles in her dress

Just beautiful!

Vicky’s co-stars celebrate

Martin Compston attended, writing on Instagram: “Incredible day in Notts celebrating the best of people @vicky.mcclure and @jonathanowen71 nuptials, first dance with the Dementia Choir was just beautiful and says everything about the two of them sharing their moment with the dementia team, a few shandies were had afterwards.”

Celeb pals enjoy celebrations

Paddy McGuinness was there! He shared a photo with Martin and Adrian Dunbar enjoying a drink! He wrote: “A few Stripes with the cuddly toys. Some day that!”

