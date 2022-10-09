Vernon Kay fans question ‘is it real?’ as he unveils huge ‘back tattoo’ after losing a bet

Vernon Kay has jokingly revealed a gigantic tattoo of a former American footballer’s face on his back – saying he lost a bet 10 years ago.

The 48-year-old, who is a big American football fan, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his ‘inking’.

But many fans have questioned whether it’s real or a big joke after seeing him shower in I’m A Celebrity in 2020 and never noticing it.

Vernon got that tattoo after losing a bet (Credit: CoverImages)

Vernon Kay’s gigantic back tattoo

The This Morning presenter explained how his tatt, which is of ex-NFL star Eli Manning’s face, came about from a bet he lost 10 years ago.

In his caption, Vernon wrote: “Finally got to show Eli Manning my punishment for betting against him and New York Giants in 2012. Link in bio. He was quite surprised!!”

Fans shocked at Vernon’s tattoo

Fans and celebs flooded the comments section to express their shock at Vernon’s tattoo.

Former Loose Women panellist June Sarpong wrote: “WTF? Is that real?”

“Love this,” one fan penned.

While another exclaimed: “This is incredible!”

A third fan added: “Looking good, nice tattoo Vernon.”

However, some were not convinced it is real given Vernon’s stint in I’m A Celebrity in 2020 saw him regularly shower with his top off.

“Of course this isn’t real he was in I’m A Celebrity in 2020 and we all saw his back many times while having a shower,” said one.

“As if it’s real,” added someone else.

“It isn’t real!! Think back to I’m A Celebrity 2020!!!! Was it on his back then?” said another.

A fourth added: “This is a throwback to April 1!”

Eli was stunned by Vernon’s tattoo, but is it really real? (Credit: YouTube)

Vernon explains his huge back tattoo

The TV presenter had earlier elaborated on The Eli Manning Show claiming he’s had the humongous tatt since 2012.

Vernon said that he’d lost a wager over who would win the Super Bowl that year, having backed the New England Patriots over the New York Giants.

Appearing on the programme at a London pub, he told the ex-quarterback: “In 2012, someone was in the Super Bowl. You were playing the quarterback who is the godfather of my children, Tom Brady.

“Big fan of Tom Brady. I said the Patriots would win and my best friend said that you guys would win. Obviously you guys won.”

Eli, 41, asked: “How did that work out for you?”

In which Vernon got out of his seat and, taking his top off, replied: “I’ll show you how it worked out.”

Eli then jumped up shouting: “Oh my God,” at the sight of his own face – even rubbing the tattoo to see it was real.

He told him: “I think it looks great. You’re lucky it’s a good looking guy back there.”

