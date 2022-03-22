Vernon Kay apologises for awkward Jimmy Savile blunder

Vernon Kay has been brutally mocked on Twitter after suffering an awkward Jimmy Savile blunder during his Radio 2 show this morning (Tuesday, March 22).

The star was quick to correct his blunder but that didn’t stop some listeners from poking fun at the 47-year-old on Twitter!

The 47-year-old made an embarrassing blunder today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay’s blunder on Radio 2

Vernon had a moment to forget during his BBC Radio 2 show earlier today.

The 47-year-old managed to confuse Jimmy Savile with Jimmy Somerville, much to his listeners, and co-host’s, amusement.

Vernon’s slip of the tongue came as he was reading out messages from viewers to Marc Almond, who was on the show.

“Morning Vernon, love Marc Almond,” he read. “Awesome voice and so unique – his music has helped me through some dark days.”

“I saw him at Pride and I think I was the first one at Hyde Park to run down and wait for him at the front,” they continued.

“Amazing…,” Vernon said, before slipping up. “His duet with Jimmy Savile… Jimmy Somerville – apologies!”

Vernon was quick to correct his mistake (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Marc gasped, before starting to laugh as Vernon attempted to power on through his embarrassing gaffe.

“Just blew me away,” he said, continuing with the listener’s message.

“Absolutely awesome. Well, that’s a clip that we don’t ever want to hear again, apologies. Jimmy Somerville! Rewind.”

He then carried on, joking: “Crikey, I’m never going to live that one down, am I? There’s a meme right there. Anyway, moving swiftly on.”

“Moving on! Moving on!” Marc laughed.

And Vernon was right because his listeners weren’t going to let him live it down that easily!

Vernon’s listeners poked fun at him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Radio 2 listeners react to Vernon Kay’s blunder?

Plenty of Vernon’s listeners took to Twitter to poke fun at his embarrassing blunder.

“Nothing to see here, just Vernon Kay misspeaking that Marc Almond once duetted with Jimmy Savile, live on national radio,” one listener laughed as they shared the awkward gaffe on Twitter.

“Live on Radio 2 Vernon Kay just told Marc Almond that his duet with Jimmy Savile was iconic!! Ooops,” another tweeted.

“Vernon Kay, you had one job. Don’t get your Jimmy’s in a twist,” another joked.

“Please can he be a regular on Radio 2. I never realised I need Jimmy Saville level bloopers to get me up in the morning,” a fifth laughed.

“Thank you to #vernonkay for a making me laugh. Just finished cleaning the laughed out coffee off the floor,” another listener said, and Vernon responded!

“Oh don’t!!! I could die!!!” he wrote. He added a picture of his Memoji facepalming along with his tweet too.

