Vernon Kay advised to keep his 'handsome' lockdown hair

Vernon Kay has faced a flood of calls to keep his longer lockdown hair after a plea from his wife, Tess Daly.

On Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing host, 51, posted a snap of her presenter husband, 46, looking sharp in a pair of blue sunglasses, hair gelled and swept back.

Fans begged Vernon Kay to keep his longer hair after Tess shared a picture on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say about Vernon Kay and his lockdown hair?

In the caption, Tess told fans she was desperately trying to convince Vernon to keep his hair the way it has grown during the coronavirus lockdown.

She told her followers: "Trying to convince him to keep the lockdown locks @vernonkay #dontcutit #photobyme."

Read more: Page Three: The Naked Truth: Rhian Sugden cries over Vernon Kay scandal

And in the comments, the majority of the couple's fans sided with Tess and urged the former Family Fortunes host to keep his current 'do. Many said it made him look "hot" and "handsome".

'Really suits him'

One said: "He should keep it!"

Another commented: "Keep it long Vern, got to hold on to those locks while you can. One day they may just disappear!"

A third joked: "Just slightly hot."

Someone else, siding with Tess, said: "Yes I agree, really suits him x."

"Handsome!" wrote a fifth.

Read more: Vernon Kay 'signs £250k deal to be on this year's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

It follows reports the radio DJ has signed a huge deal to feature on the new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The married dad-of-two has allegedly penned a £250k agreement to feature among the line-up on the beloved reality show, which sees a group of celebrities put through gruelling trials in the Australian jungle.

Vernon is reportedly going on the new series of I'm A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Jungle rumours

As reported by the Mirror, ITV producers have been trying to sign up the star for years.

But only now - as lockdown is reducing work opportunities - have they managed to nail him down.

Speaking to the newspaper, a source said: "Everyone's so pleased to have Vernon on board, he's a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth northern charm and perfect for the show."

ED! contacted Vernon Kay's reps for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.