Vanessa Hudgens explains coronavirus comments after furious backlash

Vanessa Hudgens has responded to backlash over comments she made about the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram video chat, the former Disney star appeared to downplay the crisis and her comments have been criticised by people on social media.

Vanessa Hudgens apologised for offending people with her coronavirus comments (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

The actress once again took to the social media site to claim what she said had been "taken out of context" and to apologise to anyone who had been offended by her comments.

The High School Musical actress, 31, had said that it was "inevitable" that people will die from COVID-19 and appeared very flippant when it came to advice being given by governments.

Vanessa took to social media to address the backlash (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking in an Instagram Live video she said: "I realised today that some of my comments are being taken out of context.

"Um, it's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too.

"In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means."

She also wrote on the site: "I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.

"This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Vanessa caused uproar with the comments she made while chatting with fans on Instagram Live.

She said "'Till July sounds like a bunch of [expletive]. I'm sorry, but like it's a virus. I get it. I respect it.

"But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but inevitable. I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

She also said that St Patrick's Day had been "ruined," commenting: "I wish were in a pub! But we're not, because lockdown."

People were quick to criticise her, with many calling her comments "disgusting" and "disgraceful".

View this post on Instagram Lock down. Playing with makeup. Lol as always A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 15, 2020 at 3:57pm PDT

Vanessa has been posting different hair and makeup looks to keep herself entertained and revealed she's even joined Tik Tok amid lockdown.

She also revealed on day one of lockdown she was "already bored".

