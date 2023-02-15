Vanessa Feltz wearing pink and Ben Ofoedu at a party
Vanessa Feltz split: ‘Real’ reason for Ben Ofoedu’s ‘half-hearted’ apology

One expert suggests he's more worried about his own reputation

By Nancy Brown
Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu‘s split sent shockwaves through the showbiz world last weekend.

However, speaking exclusively to ED!, one expert has now appeared to cast doubt on the sincerity of Ben’s apology.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton told ED! he thinks the attempt to say sorry was “half-hearted”.

And, more than that, he claimed to us that he doesn’t think Ben is “genuinely ashamed of his behaviour”.

Vanessa Feltz wearing pink on This Morning
Vanessa Feltz has spoken openly about her split from Ben Ofoedu (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz split: Ben’s ‘half-hearted’ apology

Speaking about Ben’s apology, which was filmed by a newspaper, he claimed: “There are a number of concerning elements to his body language.

“The first one that screams out to me is that he doesn’t address the camera during the apology. Why is he addressing it to a third-party?

“If he really wanted to get back with Vanessa or gain her forgiveness, he would address them on camera and to her face.”

Darren’s damning commentary continued as he alleged: “I also believe Ben wasn’t being genuine when he spoke about being regretful.

“I did not see any emotions internally that are consistent or congruent with someone that is deeply sad or remorseful.”

I do not believe Ben is genuinely ashamed of his behaviour.

Explaining further, he added: “Generally, when someone is ashamed of their behaviour or suffering, they bow their head downwards.

“I am not saying that he is happy about the situation, but from the use of his language, he is more concerned about his reputation being affected.

“Overall, I do not believe Ben is genuinely ashamed of his behaviour.

“In my view, this is clearly a half-hearted apology to a reporter in the hopes he will avoid media scrutiny,” Darren claimed.

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu cuddling on the red carpet
Darren Stanton claimed Ben seemed more concerned with his ‘reputation’ than Vanessa’s feelings (Credit: Splash News)

‘The relationship is now doomed’

So what does it mean for the future for Vanessa and Ben?

“From my analysis on the situation, I feel Vanessa and Ben’s relationship is now doomed,” he said.

“I think it will be very difficult for Vanessa to put her trust back into the relationship, as it has now been lost.

“I don’t believe these two will resolve their issues and get back together.”

Speaking about the This Morning star, Darren added: “Vanessa’s current state of mind appears to be one of retreat and recovery.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ben for comment.

Read more: Ben Ofoedu dealt career blow following Vanessa Feltz split

YouTube video player

