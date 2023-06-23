Vanessa Feltz reveals she’s heading on her ‘first date’ since split from ex as celeb pals rally around

Vanessa Feltz has headed off on her “first date” since splitting from her ex-partner – and her celeb pals couldn’t be more happy for her.

The 61-year-old TV star called it quits with 50-year-old singer Ben Ofoedu earlier this year after he admitted to being unfaithful.

But it seems Vanessa is not letting the heartbreak get to her as she has since thrown herself back into finding love.

Vanessa ended things with Ben this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz on ‘first date’ since split from ex partner

No stranger to keeping her fans in the loop with her love life, Vanessa revealed some rather exciting news on Friday (June 23). With the help of the Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating she is embarking on her first romantic endeavour in 17 years.

The This Morning star will appear in the new series of the hit programme, alongside Lottie Moss, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz.

Taking to her Instagram, Vanessa shared a video of her herself in the back of a taxi – looking ultra-glam with a pair of snazzy sunglasses.

“O. M. G. Going off on my first date for Celebs Go Dating,” Vanessa proclaimed. “I haven’t been on a date for 17 years.

“So, just imagine how I’m feeling. I can’t even find the words to describe it – and I’m good at words – so I don’t know. But that is where I’m going this morning. And I’m wishing you all a lovely, lovely Friday.”

Vanessa Feltz ‘nervous’ as celeb pals rally around

Vanessa captioned her video: “Off on my first date @celebsgodating!!! Flipping heck!!! Nervous or what?!”

It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s fans and fellow showbiz pals to rally around with support in the comments section. TV presenter Ruth Langsford penned: “Just be fabulous you.” Meanwhile, Denise Van Outen gushed: “How exciting!”

I haven’t been on a date for 17 years.

One of her fans chimed in and proclaimed: “Just relax and breathe. You are a sunshine person just smile and be yourself. He is lucky to get to spend the afternoon with you.” Echoing their thoughts, another follower said: “Have a fab time.”

Vanessa has headed on her ‘first date’ (Credit: ITV)

Why did Vanessa and Ben split?

Ben and Vanessa were together for 16 years but split earlier this year after Ben was unfaithful. Vanessa admitted she was “heartbroken” over her relationship ending.

Singer Ben did confess he cheated on ex-fiancée Vanessa by texting another woman. He also confessed that he “spiralled out of control” after his and Vanessa’s split went public.

