Ben Ofoedu on Loose Women, Vanessa Feltz speaking on This Morning
News

Vanessa Feltz reveals she’s heading on her ‘first date’ since split from ex as celeb pals rally around

Go Vanessa!

By Joey Crutchley

Vanessa Feltz has headed off on her “first date” since splitting from her ex-partner – and her celeb pals couldn’t be more happy for her.

The 61-year-old TV star called it quits with 50-year-old singer Ben Ofoedu earlier this year after he admitted to being unfaithful.

But it seems Vanessa is not letting the heartbreak get to her as she has since thrown herself back into finding love.

Vanessa Feltz and her ex partner Ben
Vanessa ended things with Ben this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz on ‘first date’ since split from ex partner

No stranger to keeping her fans in the loop with her love life, Vanessa revealed some rather exciting news on Friday (June 23). With the help of the Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating she is embarking on her first romantic endeavour in 17 years.

The This Morning star will appear in the new series of the hit programme, alongside Lottie Moss, Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli and comedian Spuddz.

Taking to her Instagram, Vanessa shared a video of her herself in the back of a taxi – looking ultra-glam with a pair of snazzy sunglasses.

“O. M. G. Going off on my first date for Celebs Go Dating,” Vanessa proclaimed. “I haven’t been on a date for 17 years.

“So, just imagine how I’m feeling. I can’t even find the words to describe it – and I’m good at words – so I don’t know. But that is where I’m going this morning. And I’m wishing you all a lovely, lovely Friday.”

Vanessa Feltz ‘nervous’ as celeb pals rally around

Vanessa captioned her video: “Off on my first date @celebsgodating!!! Flipping heck!!! Nervous or what?!”

It didn’t take long for Vanessa’s fans and fellow showbiz pals to rally around with support in the comments section. TV presenter Ruth Langsford penned: “Just be fabulous you.” Meanwhile, Denise Van Outen gushed: “How exciting!”

I haven’t been on a date for 17 years.

One of her fans chimed in and proclaimed: “Just relax and breathe. You are a sunshine person just smile and be yourself. He is lucky to get to spend the afternoon with you.” Echoing their thoughts, another follower said: “Have a fab time.”

Vanessa Feltz on This Morning
Vanessa has headed on her ‘first date’ (Credit: ITV)

Why did Vanessa and Ben split?

Ben and Vanessa were together for 16 years but split earlier this year after Ben was unfaithful. Vanessa admitted she was “heartbroken” over her relationship ending.

Singer Ben did confess he cheated on ex-fiancée Vanessa by texting another woman. He also confessed that he “spiralled out of control” after his and Vanessa’s split went public.

Read more: Ben Ofoedu shares cryptic post hours after ex Vanessa Feltz signs up for Celebs Go Dating

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Ben Ofoedu Vanessa Feltz

Trending Articles

Celebrity Gogglebox opening titles
Celebrity Gogglebox viewers rejoice as legendary TV husband and wife reunite to join new series
Ryan Ramsey / Titan submersible
Former Royal Navy captain reveals two things that could have caused Titan submersible to implode
Titan submarine and Suleman Dawood smiling in image
Young man on board Titan submarine was ‘terrified’ about trip as sad reason he went revealed
Alison Hammond looks serious on This Morning
Alison Hammond floors fans with shock career move away from This Morning: ‘This is blowing my mind’
Titan submarine / Stockton Rush
Families of Titan submarine passengers issue heartbreaking statements as their deaths confirmed
Emmerdale's Zak, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale: What’s really wrong with Zak as he makes shock confession? Fans fear for show legend