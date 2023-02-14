Vanessa Feltz announced her split from partner Ben Ofoedu recently, and now light is being shone on previous comments she made about their romance.

Ben, 50, and Vanessa, 60, separated after he strayed during their relationship. The pair had been together for 16 years.

Previously opening up about their “extremely fiery” relationship, Vanessa once confessed the pair would argue quite regularly.

Vanessa Feltz is currently going through a break-up from partner Ben (Credit: Splashnews)

Vanessa Feltz on her ‘fiery’ relationship with ex-partner Ben

Last year, in an interview to mark her 60th birthday in February, she told OK!: “I think he’s very hot-tempered and I think he thinks I’m hot-tempered.

“We argue a lot, but we also have a lot of fun – we talk a lot. We don’t agree on lots of things, but it keeps things quite interesting.”

It doesn’t mean you can’t pay each other visits whenever you want to.

In the same interview, the This Morning star also shared that the pair had been sleeping in separate beds for months.

“It turned out to be excellent because we don’t disturb each other. It doesn’t mean you can’t pay each other visits whenever you want to. It’s not like we’re banned from each other’s beds,” she revealed.

Vanessa added that it wasn’t a “political decision”.

Instead, she said that it was because she gets up at 3.30am for work and he’s just coming home after performing.

Vanessa was with Ben for 16 years (Credit: Splashnews)

What has Ben said?

Meanwhile, Ben recently opened up about the couple’s split and shared how he has been coping.

“It’s been incredibly difficult. I’m not used to being attacked. The amount of abuse I’ve had, it’s unbelievable. People just tell me what they think. I’m silly to read it but I do,” he told the Mirror.

He went on to admit that he had been “incredibly stupid” and caused “so much pain” to those he loves the most due to his actions.

It comes following claims that Ben’s infidelities happened over an extended period of time.

Vanessa is believed to have found out when someone contacted her on Christmas Day.

