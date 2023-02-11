Vanessa Feltz forgave Ben Ofoedu when he ‘cheated SIX years ago’

Ben Ofoedu reportedly cheated on Vanessa Feltz six years ago – but she forgave him.

The Phats & Small singer, 50, has since separated from Vanessa. The TV presenter announced the pair split after a three week break from social media.

When did Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split?

Ben’s alleged affairs were exposed to the family on Christmas Day.

Allegra and her sister Saskia received threatening messages on Instagram from Ben’s ‘lover’.

“There was no name or identity attached, but sadly there was enough information in the messages to know that what was being said about Ben was true — alongside all the vitriol,” explains Allegra.

I feel sad, I feel hurt, terribly humiliated.

It was also explained that Vanessa discovered that Ben had cheated with a club owner, who runs bars in Ibiza and Thailand, six years ago.

When Vanessa learned Ben had allegedly had affairs at holiday camps where he hosted nineties-themed parties, she knew that their 16-year engagement was over.

What did Vanessa say about the break-up?

Ben has moved out of their North London house, and is not thought to have reached out to the Feltz family.

Speaking on This Morning, Vanessa was frank about her heartbreak.

“I think I’m feeling like anyone else would after a 16-year relationship that I had my heart and soul in,” she says.

“When you have to end a relationship, it is very hard. I’ve had so many messages, it feels like millions, from people going through the same thing. I don’t want to minimise. People have been amazing.”

She added: “It helps when people say that you shouldn’t feel foolish for having faith in your own partner, or feeling stupid for believing somebody you loved. That’s not ridiculous.

“I feel sad, I feel hurt, terribly humiliated, but lots have said you shouldn’t. But to believe in your own relationship isn’t stupid.”

