Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu reveals the ‘real reason’ their relationship ended

Ben Ofoedu, the ex-partner of Vanessa Feltz, has claimed the ‘real’ reason their relationship ended.

Earlier this year, Vanessa revealed she had called it quits with Ben after 16 years together due to his alleged infidelity. The TV star was left heartbroken by the singer when he allegedly slept with another woman on different occasions as well as messaging fans on social media.

But now, Ben has spoken out about their split and has claimed their relationship broke down because of Vanessa herself.

Vanessa and Ben ended things earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz ex partner reveals ‘real’ reason for split?

After news of Vanessa and Ben’s split broke, Ben confessed to the allegations. However, he now has backtracked. He insisted he is not a “serial cheat” despite claims.

So much so that in a new interview, Ben said he reckons they split up because Vanessa didn’t want to marry him. Speaking to MailOnline Ben said: “There were two people involved, this was my life as well.” He added: “Marriage means a lot to me, and I wanted to be married and she didn’t want that, so we were going in different directions.”

Vanessa Feltz had no intention of marrying, says ex partner Ben

He then went on to claim how marriage was never “on the cards” for Vanessa and himself. Ben explained: “She had no intention of marrying me. For me it was important and for her it wasn’t. I wish at the very beginning she had said that, but she didn’t.”

He added: “I don’t know what was going on in her head. It’s a shame we couldn’t work it out privately… There was a narrative spun by Vanessa that I cheated multiple times and it’s just not true. She has said I’m a serial cheat and I’m like ‘What are you talking about?'”

Vanessa was on the last series of Celebs Go Dating (Credit: E4)

Vanessa on Celebs Go Dating

Since their split, Vanessa has headed on E4’s smash hit show Celebs Go Dating. She joined the likes of Love Island star Chloe Burrows and Kate Moss’ sister Lottie Moss, in a bid to find love.

But things didn’t seem to go to plan for Vanessa. In one episode the 61-year-old was slammed on social media for being “rude and dismissive” towards the men she’s matched up with.

During the date, she had appeared to turn down one date because he was a “musician”. She said: “I’ve been there with a musician and I know the appearance of women everywhere you go. It’s hard to sustain a real relationship.” She also hit out at the agents after they said she was being “closed off”. She said: “I am being closed off and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

ED! has contacted reps for Vanessa for comment.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals ‘unbelievably awkward moment’ Russell Brand asked to sleep with her teenage daughters

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.