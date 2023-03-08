Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu drops huge hint he’s going on dating show after split

Ben Ofoedu has dropped a huge hint he’s heading on a hit dating show after he ‘cheated’ on Vanessa Feltz.

The 50-year-old singer and 61-year-old presenter called it quits on their 16-year-relationship following Ben’s infidelity.

And it appears Ben hasn’t wasted any time getting himself back out there, as he has hinted he’s going on a hit dating show.

Vanessa and Ben split after 16 years together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz

Since their split, Ben has been a regular on his Instagram, often sharing updates on how he’s doing with his 46.6k followers.

And the star was at it again on Tuesday (March 7) when he took to his social media account to tease some exciting TV news.

Ben uploaded a snap of himself as an emoji posing with his hand as if he was on the phone.

He captioned the snap: “Hello. Is that Celebs Go Dating?” followed by several smiley face emojis.

Ben has seemed to confirm he’s going on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Instagram Story)

Ben ‘regrets cheating’ on Vanessa

In other Ben and Vanessa news, Ben has opened up about their split declaring “I am more heartbroken than anyone”.

Ben opened up to Closer magazine in a new interview about his split from Vanessa.

He admitted: “I don’t know what the future holds.

“Of course, I regret it, it’s incredibly sad. I’m more heartbroken than anyone.”

He also said he’s never had the “amount of abuse” he’s had to face since the split, adding that people have said “the most horrible things” to him.

Ben apparently cheated on Vanessa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Vanessa find out he ‘cheated’?

Ben’s ways were revealed after Vanessa was sent an email by another woman, known as Ella.

According to the MailOnline, Ella wrote to Vanessa: “I was aware of his relationship with you, and I felt very guilty but he pursued me so much I couldn’t resist his charm.

“I was terrified sending that email and even more so when Vanessa called me back.

“I completely understood her anger at me and I certainly didn’t respond angrily to her, but it was a very awkward conversation.”

