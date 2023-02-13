Ben Ofoedu admitted he’s had the most “horrific three weeks of his life” following his split from Vanessa Feltz.

It was reported recently that Ben, 50, and Vanessa, 60, had separated after Ben committed a string of disloyalties. The pair had been together for 16 years.

With Vanessa being a beloved TV personality, many jumped to support the This Morning star when the information came to light.

Such strong displays of solidarity, however, mean Ben has been on the receiving end of persistent criticism.

And he’s admitted the trolling has got to him.

Vanessa Feltz terminated her relationship with Ben Ofoedu after his infidelity was uncovered (Credit: Splash News)

Ben Ofoedu trolled over Vanessa Feltz split

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror over the weekend, Ben opened up about the recent turbulent developments in his personal life.

As well as grieving the sudden loss of his brother, Ben has received a torrent of abuse from Vanessa lovers.

This had made him experience “the worst three weeks” of his life.

“It’s been incredibly difficult. I’m not used to being attacked. The amount of abuse I’ve had, it’s unbelievable. People just tell me what they think. I’m silly to read it but I do,” he said.

After Vanessa learned of Ben’s actions, she booted him out of the pair’s London abode. Remembering incidents such as this, he mused on the internal anguish he’s feeling.

Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up.

“I’m going through an incredibly painful break-up. There’s so much pain to Vanessa, her family, me and my family. That’s my concern.

“I’ve been incredibly stupid. Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hands up. You’ve got to be honest. I’ve got every regret.”

Ben and Vanessa were together for sixteen years until Vanessa kicked Ben out of their London home (Credit: YouTube)

Ben’s infidelity

Reportedly, Ben’s disloyalty to Vanessa wasn’t a one-off event.

There were apparently a number of incidents over an extended period of time.

Vanessa’s family say the information surfaced when a person contacted them on Christmas Day 2022.

He confessed to having bedded the same woman three times while performing in Ibiza. This was back in 2015.

For nine months, he’d been sharing explicit messages with somebody on Instagram.

This Morning regular Vanessa found out and challenged him on this.

Around this time, somebody told Vanessa that Ben had made sexually suggestive remarks while gigging in Skegness that November.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu admits real reason he cheated

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.