Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben issues bizarre response to fan who blasts ‘how dare you do that to her’

Ben Ofoedu has been keeping a low profile following his split from Vanessa Feltz.

However, it appears he has been on social media – and he’s issued a bizarre response to criticism from a follower.

Vanessa announced her split from Ben over the weekend amid allegations that he had cheated on her.

She’s since spoken about her heartbreak on This Morning, while Ben hasn’t publicly commented on the split.

Vanessa is understandably heartbroken about the break-up (Credit: Splash News)

Vanessa Feltz and Ben split

This Morning star Vanessa announced her split from Ben on Sunday (February 5) before sharing a post about it on Instagram.

She told her fans: “Now it’s clear that it’s over and and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.”

Singer Ben hasn’t said anything about the split, instead posting a picture of himself on a train following the news.

Ben has since turned off comments on his most recent posts.

Ben split from Vanessa Feltz amid allegations that he cheated (Credit: Splash News)

Ben’s bizarre response to follower

However, shortly after the news broke, one of Ben’s followers on Twitter sent the star a scathing putdown.

She said: “Unfollow me please. How dare you do Vanessa like that.”

Ben, who must’ve been following the woman’s account, bizarrely responded to the post by liking it.

Unfollow me pls how dare you do Vanessa like that @BigBenOfoedu — Sophie Wilkinson (@sophwilkinson) February 5, 2023

Support for Vanessa

The TV favourite has been inundated with support following news of the split.

Phillip Schofield said: “Your This Morning family are always here for you and we love you so much.”

Holly Willoughby added: “We simply love you to bits.”

Ruth Langsford also commented. She said: “Sending you the BIGGEST hug…you are a wonderful woman, Mother, Grandmother and friend.”

