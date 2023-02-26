Ben Ofoedu has sent a cryptic message following his split from Vanessa Feltz.

The former couple, who were together for 16 years, called it quits earlier this month amid reports that Ben had cheated on the This Morning star.

Now 50-year-old Ben has shared a cryptic video to his Instagram – which he has only just returned to since the allegations rocked the couple.

The two recently ended things (Credit: CoverImages)

Ben posts cryptic video amid split from Vanessa Feltz

In the filtered black and white clip, Ben gazed into the camera with his hand resting on his cheek.

But it was the video’s music which appeared to send the biggest message.

He opted to include The Human League’s hit song Human.

The lyrics: “I’m only human, I’m only human, of flesh and blood, I’m made, human,” could be heard as Ben, who appeared to be deep in thought, stared directly at the camera.

Ben took to his Instagram to share a cryptic clip (Credit: Instagram)

Ben makes exciting announcement

In other Ben news, the Phats & Small singer revealed last week that he is starting an exciting new chapter in his life.

Putting the split behind him, Ben announced that he has been cast in a new London show based on Broadway hit Tony & Tina’s Wedding – and rehearsals are about to begin.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Ben has just been cast in a leading role in impresario Paul Gregg’s new play Tony & Tina’s Wedding.

“He will play the part of the event host Vinnie Black.

“He goes into rehearsals next week and will appear on Steph’s Packed Lunch next Wednesday. It represents a new beginning for Ben.”

What’s more, the show is a long-standing off-Broadway hit. The audience becomes the guests at a wedding between two lovebirds who are part of feuding Italian American families.

It’s a similar format to the Mamma Mia! dinner show.

Vanessa ended her relationship recently (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz reveals split from Ben

The TV star called it quits with Ben after he admitted to cheating on her with an older woman in Ibiza.

Vanessa was devastated as she revealed the news to her followers in a video on Instagram last month.

She then said: “Well I haven’t been on Instagram for three weeks. And that’s because my relationship with Ben is over after 16 years. And I honestly didn’t know what to say to you on Instagram.

“But now it’s clear that it’s over and I really do feel that once the trust in a relationship is gone, you can’t really get it back.

“I just wanted to say that obviously I feel incredibly sad and pretty disappointed and shocked. But also full of resolve.”

