Vanessa Feltz reveals fears about her future following split from Ben as she takes subtle ‘dig’ at cheating ex

Vanessa Feltz has admitted her fears over her future following her split from Ben Ofoedu.

The couple, who had been together for 16 years, split earlier this year after the This Morning pundit discovered Ben had cheated on her.

Now, in a new interview, Vanessa has revealed that, while she is “recovering”, she does have some worries about the future. But she is interested in finding love again – and it seems her next partner will need to have some attributes that Ben didn’t…

Vanessa Feltz has shared her fears for the future – and hopes of meeting a man following Ben split (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz on Ben split: ”I’m recovering’

Speaking to OK!, Vanessa revealed that she doesn’t feel as if she’s just “going through the motions of life” any more. She said she’s able to enjoy life “rather than pretend to”.

In truth I’m trying not to think about the future too much.

The comments come after her shock split from singer Ben, who admitted cheating on the much-loved blonde broadcaster. However, five months down the line, Vanessa is feeling “a lot better”.

That’s not to say she isn’t worried about what the future may hold, though. “In truth I’m trying not to think about the future too much, because if you start to do that you could get very nervous and worried and start catastrophising, thinking, what if? and how much longer?”

Instead, Vanessa is trying to “live in the moment”. Although she admitted it isn’t easy.

Ben cheating on Vanessa and has pleaded for her forgiveness (Credit: YouTube)

Moving on with a new man

Surprisingly, in the wake of her broken heart, Vanessa hasn’t ruled out finding love again. However, in what could be seen as a subtle ‘dig’ at ex Ben, her next man will need to have a very different set of qualities. And we can’t say we blame her…

Revealing her checklist, Vanessa revealed: “They’d have to be kind and honest. Those would be the primary requirements. Gentle, kind, good-humoured, good-natured and honest and transparent. So, I would really like it if someone said they were going to post a letter, they were really going to post a letter. That would be incredibly reassuring.”

She also admitted she still wants someone handsome, entertaining and clever, admitting that you have to “fancy the person”. But, following the betrayal, “kindness and honesty” as at the top of Vanessa’s must-have list.

‘Some men are nice and trustworthy’

Happily she isn’t tarring all men with the same brush following her split. In fact, she hopes not to “taint” them with anything that’s happened before. She explained that, if you start to believe you can’t trust anyone than you’ve “scuppered your chances of happiness before you’ve even had the opportunity to try”.

Vanessa added that she hopes some men are “nice, are trustworthy, won’t let you down very badly, take you for a ride or use you”.

