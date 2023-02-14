Vanessa Feltz makes thinly-veiled dig at Ben for ‘playing fast and loose’ with her heart for a ‘cheap thrill’

Vanessa Feltz appears to have blasted Ben Ofoedu for “playing fast and loose” with her heart.

The This Morning star is clearly still nursing her heartbreak following Ben’s infidelities, with Vanessa branding his liaisons a “cheap thrill”.

Vanessa and Ben split after 16 years together, with the Phats and Small singer vowing to win the TV favourite back.

Vanessa Feltz has said the split has impacted her whole family (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz blasts Ben over ‘playing fast and loose’

The blonde star admitted she wasn’t going to “bang on” about her “broken heart” in her most recent column for the Express.

But instead said she wanted to share the impact on her “whole family”.

I just wish folk who play fast and loose with other people’s hearts realised quite how widely damage they cause spreads.

She revealed her daughters have been “plunged back 23 years to the dark days of my divorce”.

And she said “echoes of childhood sorrow” are “engulfing” both Saskia and Allegra.

Vanessa said she and the girls are trying to “soldier on”.

However, she blasted: “I just wish folk who play fast and loose with other people’s hearts realised quite how widely damage they cause spreads.”

Vanessa then continued: “I suspect they’d carry on with the deception/lust regardless.”

‘Cheap thrill’

The star did admit that she does hope any “philanderers” reading this “might wonder if the cheap thrill is worth upsetting a family’s axis”.

She wondered if they might look at the “innocent faces and trusting eyes” and reconsider their actions.

Vanessa concluded “sadly not”, but she reckoned it was worth a try in light of her own family’s “sadness”.

Ben held his hands up and admitted cheating on Vanessa (Credit: YouTube)

Ben speaks out

Singer Ben has expressed his regret over his indiscretions, and launched a bid to get Vanessa back.

However, one branding expert told ED! that it won’t be as easy as that.

Nick Ede told us: “Ben is a good man and I know he loves Vanessa dearly.

“He looks like he deeply regrets what has happened.

“And if he does want to win her back then he should do so privately, honestly and openly.”

