Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu shocked the showbiz world last week when their split was announced.

However, this week one expert has claimed that “sides are drawn” and TV favourite Vanessa is tipped to come out “on top”.

Not only that, but brand and culture expert Nick Ede also exclusively told ED! that he’s convinced Ben will be “pigeonholed” as a “cheater” and will “get less work offers” because of it.

‘Sides have been drawn’ and Vanessa will ‘come out on top’, one expert has claimed (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz and Ben split: ‘Reputation tarnished’

Nick told ED! that, despite Ben being “open and honest” about cheating on Vanessa, his reputation has been “tarnished”.

And, in a blow for the Phats and Small singer, Nick told us he doubts it’ll ever fully recover.

“I think that Ben going public and being open and honest has given him some grace from fans, but this has tarnished his reputation.

“As a performer, people go to his gigs for his songs not his relationships, so I can see him performing still.

“However, I don’t think his image will recover too much from this – even if Vanessa wants to go back with him.

“People are very quick to make assumptions and pigeonhole them and I think they will with Ben.”

It’s been predicted that work will dry up for Ben now he’s no longer part of a ‘power couple’ with Vanessa (Credit: Splash News)

‘Less work offers’ coming Ben’s way?

Nick, who’s been planning showbiz parties for decades, told ED! that Ben is “the life and soul of the party”.

And, as a result, he said he can “still see him being invited to events”.

However, he added: “But they were such a tight couple and Vanessa is more famous. As such, the preference invitee will always be Vanessa.”

So what does it mean for work opportunities going forward?

Ben will probably get less work offers and brand deals as he isn’t part of a power couple any more.

Nick said: “I think that there will always be sides drawn and Vanessa will always come out on top.

“She is a very popular star in the UK and a broadcasting legend who isn’t stopping any time soon.”

He added: “Vanessa and her career show no signs of waining. In fact, I think this will boost her popularity.

“Her candid approach to her heartbreak will make her more relatable and people will be wanting her broken heart to mend.”

As for Ben, Nick delivered a blow as he revealed: “Ben will probably get less work offers and brand deals as he isn’t part of a power couple any more.”

Ben Ofoedu claims he's 'homeless' following Vanessa Feltz split

