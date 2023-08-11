Vanessa Feltz ‘can’t even bear to hear his name’ as she makes shock admission about Ben split

Vanessa Feltz has opened up about her former fiancé Ben Ofoedu following their split in January.

The broadcaster, 61, and Ben broke up after 16 years due to the singer, 51, admitting to cheating on her with multiple women .Vanessa, who is set to appear on Celebs Go Dating, has now revealed that she struggles when hearing her ex’s name.

Vanessa Feltz makes sad admission about ex Ben Ofoedu

Speaking to Mail Online, Vanessa said: “There was such a complicated and convoluted tapestry of lies. I have no idea what really happened. That’s the truth. So it’s over. I can’t bear to hear you utter his name. I felt like a depleted balloon, like my confidence had been crushed out of me, while I was simultaneously on TV every day.”

Vanessa and Ben got engaged in 2006, but never married throughout their 16-year relationship. The star was previously married to surgeon Michael Kurer – the father of her two daughters from 1983 to 2000. She’s also the grandmother of four grandchildren.

Vanessa Feltz on dating

Vanessa also opened up about dating and her desire to find love again.

She said: “Obviously I want him to have the looks of Omar Sharif, the poetic phraseology of WB Yeats and the humour of Billy Crystal, and I’d like some chemistry and magic. People say: ‘Oh, when you get to your age, all you really want is a companion.’ Absolute tosh. When you get to this age, you want exactly what you wanted when you were 14.”

She added: “You want to fall in love and be swept off your feet. You want to feel all the flutterings in all the different areas of your anatomy, because they’re still fluttering away when they get the right signals. You want some flutterings.”

