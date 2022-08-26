Holly Willoughby supports tearful Vanessa Feltz as she bids ‘final farewell’ to 20-year job

Vanessa Feltz hosted her final BBC Radio London show as she made an emotional farewell.

The This Morning regular has been with the broadcaster for 20 years and hosted her final show today (August 26).

Towards the end of her show, Vanessa told listeners: “Oh my god everybody is standing up in a really weird way…

“It does feel a bit like a funeral.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

Vanessa Feltz on BBC Radio

She continued: “I’d like to thank all the team and everybody here. It’s been a real privilege working here..”

Vanessa then became tearful.

Getting emotional, Vanessa continued: “It really has been the job of my life and I have taken it with immense seriousness.

“I will miss everybody. Thank you so much for having me.”

Vanessa is leaving BBC Radio (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

A song then played as Vanessa is seen breaking down in tears.

On Instagram, Vanessa wrote: “Final farewell.”

Her This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby commented on the post: “Top class broadcaster… onto your next adventure…”

Vanessa announced she was leaving BBC Radio last month.

In a statement, she said: “I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and beloved friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart.

Vanessa became emotional on her final radio show (Credit: ITV)

“However, after almost 12 blissful years, I now need to step down to catch up on a much needed decade’s deficit of beauty sleep!

“It’s been an honour and privilege to be the Breakfast voice of BBC Radio London for 20 years and although I’m leaving the show, I’ll continue to expect hugs from my lovely listeners when I see them on the streets of London!”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz QUITS high-profile £400k job and admits: ‘I knew I was going to cry’

She added: “I will enjoy a dollop of energy-boosting shut-eye to swing from zip-lines with my three effervescent grandchildren and frolic with my fiancé Ben, who irritatingly remains 10 years younger than me!”

Will you miss Vanessa on the radio? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.