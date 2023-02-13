Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu separated by a pink crack
News

Vanessa Feltz split: Ben Ofoedu issued warning over ‘winning Vanessa back’ amid claims ‘he loves her dearly’

Their split was announced last week

By Nancy Brown

As pals rally round Vanessa Feltz, her ex Ben Ofoedu has been given a warning after he declared that he wants to win the star back.

Ben admitted to cheating on Vanessa and sleeping with an older woman three times.

He said it was because he felt insecure over the This Morning pundit’s refusal to walk down the aisle.

However, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has now told Ben that if he wants to get Vanessa back there’s only one way to do it.

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu smiling
Ben and Vanessa were together for 16 years (Credit: Splash News)

Vanessa Feltz and Ben split: Can it be mended?

Nick, who has known the couple for years, admitted: “Ben is a good man and I know he loves Vanessa dearly.”

However, he warned that Ben should now shy away from speaking publicly about his indiscretions and instead focus on fixing things with Vanessa out of the spotlight.

Ben is a good man and I know he loves Vanessa.

He said: “Vanessa was right to be honest and open about the split. This is where she has made her career. For her to talk about it to her fans is her way of therapising the issues.

“It makes her more relatable and, as an agony aunt on the TV, she needs to be honest to her fans.”

‘Be as honest and open as possible’

However, while Nick said that it appears Ben “deeply regrets” his actions, now is the time to stop speaking about their issues in public.

“Ben looks like he deeply regrets what has happened.Using an interview is a good way of showing vulnerability. It’s also a public shout out to tell Vanessa he is sorry.”

However, he added he needs to be “as honest and open as possible”.

And Nick warned there’s only one way of winning her back.

He said: “And if he does want to win her back then do so privately, honestly and openly.”

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu on the red carpet smiling
If Ben does want to win Vanessa back, he needs to do it behind closed doors (Credit: Splash News)

Bleak future for ‘cheater’ Ben?

Asked if Ben will ever be able to shake off the cheater tag, Nick said: “The press will always now associate Ben with the cheater tag.”

And, he said, this “love rat” association “may have an affect on his relationships going forward”.

It seems that this doesn’t just apply to his romantic endeavours, though.

Nick has also predicted that Ben could be dealt a huge career blow as a result of the split given that he is no longer part of the “power couple” with Vanessa.

