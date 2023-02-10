Vanessa Feltz announced the end of her relationship with fiancé Ben Ofoedu this week, and now her pal Jane Moore has revealed what the star’s “greatest revenge” will be.

Vanessa first broke the news of her split on Instagram, where she appeared to claim her partner had cheated.

Now Loose Women star Jane has opened up about the surprise split and revealed how Vanessa plans on getting her own back.

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz revealed that her relationship with Ben Ofoedu is over (Credit: Splashnews)

Vanessa Feltz relationship: Pal reveals ‘revenge’ plan

“Vanessa is one of the most open and honest people you could wish to meet,” Jane wrote in her column for The Sun.

“She wears her heart on her sleeve and, consequently, will process and dispense with any hurt very swiftly indeed, and carry on like the true life force she is.”

She’s smart enough to know that the greatest revenge when someone has treated you so shabbily is to simply get on with your life and be happy.

Jane also went on to share that she was shocked by what had happened.

“He never struck me as the cheating kind. She’s smart enough to know that the greatest revenge when someone has treated you so shabbily is to simply get on with your life and be happy.”

Vanessa shared her heartbreak this week (Credit: Splashnews)

TV star confesses she ‘can’t sleep’

Meanwhile, Vanessa appeared on This Morning earlier this week and shed light on her split.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: “I can’t sleep at all. Reading thousands of messages from people on Instagram is something to do in the middle of the night.

“I’m really finding my real friends, my real family, people I don’t know. I’ve already had a horrible divorce, it’s quite familiar, this awful feeling.

“But I’m absolutely not going to let it grind me down.”

Vanessa also went on to share how she’s been feeling since the news of her split from Ben broke.

She told viewers that she wished she could have kept it secret for a little while longer while she healed.

“I’ve said I feel sad, I feel hurt, which I do, and I’ve said that I feel totally humiliated,” added the star.

“And lots of people have said: ‘You shouldn’t.'”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz shares new look following split from Ben Ofoedu

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.