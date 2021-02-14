Valentine’s Day 2021 is here and to mark the most romantic date in the calendar, Entertainment Daily is rounding up the top power couples in showbiz.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are among are favourite celeb couples on Valentine’s Day 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Valentine’s Day 2021: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Despite only being married for 10 years, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford started dating back in 1997.

Eamonn’s divorce from his ex-wife Gabrielle was finalised in 2005 and five years later, he tied the knot with Ruth.

Furthermore, the couple welcomed their son Jack in 2002.

Speaking on the secret to their marriage, Eamonn, 60, revealed: “The secret is compromise, the secret is consideration and lots of conjugals.”

I would say laughter is what keeps us together.

Meanwhile, Ruth, 61, shared: “I would say laughter is what keeps us together. Eamon’s very good actually. We have a very equal relationship, it’s very equal in our marriage.”

However, it hasn’t always been easy for the pair.

In recent months, Eamonn and Ruth were dealt with the devastating news they had been axed from This Morning.

Thankfully, the couple – who worked on the show for 15 years – have remained stronger than ever.

David and Victoria Beckham made ED’s list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams are undoubtably one of the most iconic celebrity pairings of all time.

They first met in 1997 at a charity football match in Manchester.

Since then, the couple have welcomed their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Despite being married for 20 years, their love couldn’t have been more evident than in lockdown.

The pair regularly documented their time together in their Cotswolds mansion, including family dinners, fun baking sessions and sweaty workouts.

Furthermore, they were often caught leaving flirty comments on each other’s snaps.

So, what’s the secret to their marriage?

Victoria, 46, explained on Today: “You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children. We support each other and, you know, we’re very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we’re growing together.”

The royal couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Valentine’s Day 2021: The Queen and Prince Phillip

Her marriage is the longest of any British sovereign – and the Queen and Prince Philip are still stronger than ever.

The royal couple, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary last year, tied the knot on November 20, 1947.

Since then, the royals have welcomed four kids and eight grandkids.

In addition, they’re also proud great-grandparents to nine youngsters.

Meanwhile, in recent years, the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, have been rocked by drama.

As well as son Andrew’s alleged involvement with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, they’ve also remained united throughout Megxit.

The famously private pair have opened up in recent months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

Despite being private about their marriage in the past, Tess Daly fully supported Vernon Kay throughout his time on I’m A Celebrity.

The couple, who live in Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, have been married since 2003.

Meanwhile, Vernon shared a rare insight into the pair’s vow renewals in France on the ITV reality series last year.

The presenter, 46, explained he surprised his wife with a weekend to their favourite hotel, before pulling out all the stops for the intimate ceremony.

Naturally, Tess, 51, couldn’t help but gush over her hubby following the admission.

She said on Instagram: “So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows.”

Plus, she stocked up on Vernon’s favourite treats following his departure from the show.

Cute!

Richard and Judy met on TV (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Valentine’s Day 2021: Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan hosted This Morning from its early days.

They then went on to present Richard and Judy on Channel 4, which ran until 2009.

And while the pair may not regularly appear together now, they’re still very much in love.

Richard, 64, once said of his wife: “Judy is my heart. If she wasn’t here it would remove all the point to my life.”

Furthermore, Judy, 72, admitted: “He’s very optimistic, he boosts my ego and he’s got a great talent for happiness, which means the inevitable sadnesses in life, which we all have, are easier to cope with.”

Richard still remains in the spotlight, while Judy focuses on other passions, including books.

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden wed in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden

GMB host Piers Morgan often reveals details of his marriage to Celia Walden.

Celia, 45, has previously spoken out about how she believes she is in charge in their marriage.

When asked if she wore the trousers in their relationship, the journalist answered: “Uhh yes, I think so!

“I think women are always quietly in charge, I just think it’s best to let the men think that they are.”

We don’t really argue.

The couple, who are proud parents to nine-year-old daughter Elise, tied the knot in June 2010.

Opening up on their marriage, Piers, 55, shared: “We don’t really argue. Because I spend all day shouting at people so I get home and I can’t be bothered.

“In 15 years I can count on three fingers the amount of proper arguments. I just can’t be bothered.

“Once that doors shut give me a glass of wine, I’m easily pleased, and also I’m always right, she’s just accepted that. I don’t want all that frenzy.”

Amanda Holden is madly in love with husband Chris Hughes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Valentine’s Day 2021: Amanda Holden and Chris Hughes

Her sexy Britain’s Got Talent outfits raked in endless Ofcom complaints last year, but it certainly didn’t faze Amanda Holden’s husband.

And with her numerous saucy Instagram shots, we wouldn’t be surprised if Chris is the one taking them!

Speaking about how the couple survived lockdown, Amanda told The Sun: “This whole thing has been great for my marriage.

“I know people are talking about it causing spikes in baby-making and divorce rates, but for us it has been brilliant. I’m too old for more babies but our relationship is stronger than ever. It’s all about the lockdown loving.”

In addition, she shared: “I’m blessed having Chris as well because he’s such a laugh, he’s like a stand-up comedian. Even in the darkest of hours, we will find something to laugh about and smile about.”

Meanwhile, the pair are proud parents to daughters Alexa and Hollie.

Giles and Mary appear on Channel 4’s Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox’s Giles and Mary Killeen

Ever since they joined the cast of Gogglebox back in 2015, married couple Mary and Giles Killen have won over the nation.

And thankfully for the Channel 4 show, the pair are stronger than ever.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Mary admitted taking part in Gogglebox “saved” the couple’s marriage.

She told the publication: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night.

“I got up early, he went to bed late and we rarely even ate together.”

The couple met when they were 21 and have been married for more than 30 years.

