Noel Clarke has come under further fire today (May 1) over a series of unearthed tweets.

Earlier this week, the 45-year-old Viewpoint star was accused of bullying and sexual harassment by 20 women – something he denies.

Now damning tweets from his account spanning back nearly a decade have allegedly been unearthed.

And one includes a scathing criticism of singer Myleene Klass.

The news comes after he admitted he was “sorry” and “seeking professional help”.

Noel Clarke has been starring in ITV’s Viewpoint this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do the Noel Clarke tweets say?

In tweets spanning back to 2012 obtained by The Mirror, Noele’s words appear to paint a grim view of the actor.

The tweets from the actor claim women only want material items like money, bags and shoes.

They also make sweeping statements against women calling them derogatory names.

One tweet accuses women of using their bodies to advance up the career ladder.

Another appeared to show “peeping Tom-style” pictures taken through a window of a couple having sex.

The picture was posted on Clarke’s Twitter page with the comment: “You can just about see the [bleep] portion of events. Phone makes it look so far away. It wasn’t.”

When followers asked if he had taken the image himself, the actor brushed it off.

Noel Clarke’s tweets paint a grim picture (credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Noel Clarke say about Myleene Klass?

In one particular tweet, Clarke is seen to criticise singer Myleene Klass. He accused of her being attention seeking and lying about claims she was offered a “sex contract” by a Hollywood producer.

The producer was later revealed to be disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Clarke criticised her decision to keep the name quiet.

He tweeted: “Wondering why Mylene [sic] Klass spoke about her sex contract if not gonna name the person? Don’t say anything at all #justwantspublicity.”

One of the tweets called out Myleene Klass (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has he said about the accusations?

Noel Clarke has staunchly denied all of the allegations but has issued an apology.

The Bulletproof star said he is “deeply sorry” that his “actions” affected people in ways he “did not intend or realise”.

He also confirmed that he would be “seeking professional help” to “educate” himself.

Clarke also said he intends to “change for the better”.

He has also issued a full statement through his lawyers addressing the allegations and firmly denying any “criminal wrongdoing”.

His mother has also spoken out in defence of her son.

Noel Clarke’s tweets date back to 2012 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

ITV suspends finale of Viewpoint

ITV announced on Friday (April 30) that it would not air the series finale of Viewpoint on the main channel, but instead sidelined it to the ITV Hub.

In a statement, the channel said: “ITV has a zero-tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints.

“We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

Additionally, they added: “We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode.

“As such, we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

Viewers have until Sunday (May 2) to catch the drama finale before it is removed from the platform.

