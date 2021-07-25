Ulrika Jonsson gets dolled up for swanky lunch with mystery ‘gentleman’ and thrills Insta fans with message of hope

Ulrika Jonsson wowed her Instagram fans by dressing up to the nines for lunch with a mystery “gentleman”.

But despite revelling in being treated ‘how she deserves’, the TV personality dismissed there was any romance involved.

Former Celebrity Masterchef fave Ulrika also delighted by sharing mouthwatering snaps of her posh grub from Tom Kerridge’s pub in Buckinghamshire.

Ulrika Jonsson shared both pics and her deep thoughts on Instagram yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ulrika Jonsson teases Instagram fans

Ulrika, 53, seemed to avoid identifying her companion as reflected on the super meal out she’d enjoyed.

Alongside selfies showing her beaming and her hair flowing, Ulrika also posted pics of her outfit.

She wore a white floral dress which she noted was about fifteen years old.

But it was the post’s lengthy caption that really captured the attention of her 161,000 Instagram followers.

What Ulrika said in her Insta caption

She wrote: “Oh, how lovely you were, gorgeous yesterday. Taken for lunch by a gentleman.

“Treated how I deserve to be treated (I always forget); gorgeous food at The Hand & Flowers; cold, crispy fizz (it’s been a while).”

She went on to hail the chef, as well as sharing images of her superb nosh and sipping an Espresso Martini.

However, fans were most moved as Ulrika bigged herself up and insisted she was ‘remembering her worth’.

‘There’s nothing to fear’

Ulrika continued: “Lots of pics of me because I’m in an actual dress and something other than flip-flops. Enjoy, cos it won’t last.”

She went on: “Starting to remember and know my worth; where to set the bar; to not constantly lower it because I’m too trusting; have too much faith and insist on being a people pleaser. A shift in mindset is definitely happening and it’s long overdue.

A shift in mindset is definitely happening and it’s long overdue.

“Some people force you to forget how [blank]ing awesome you are; others raise you up and remind you.

“It’s all a learning curve. Sometimes a steep one. But then I remember there’s nothing to fear. You’re just fearing fear itself. Bring it on.”

How fans reacted

Ulrika’s post rapidly racked up thousands of Likes – and dozens of comments from fans who suggested they knew where she was coming from.

“I can so relate!” one person commented.

“Glad you’re being shown you are so worth raising the bar for yourself!”

Someone else agreed: “Yes, so true. As we get older as women, we often find it hard to set that bad like we might have once done. Keep it high and have some fun.”

And another person enthused: “You look abso[blank]inglutely beautiful. And so does the food. Keep being you, utterly refreshing and gorgeous.”

Ulrika Jonsson clears things up on Instagram Stories

After uploading the post yesterday (Saturday July 24), Ulrika returned to Instagram to clarify the nature of her ‘date’ on her Stories account.

“My ‘mystery date’ is my dear friend,” she wrote across a screen grab of a tabloid story about her, adding a laughing emoji to her comment.

Ulrika and third husband Brian Monet split in 2019 after eleven years of marriage.

