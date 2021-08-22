Ulrika Jonsson thanks Kerry Katona for ‘listening to her sob her heart out’

Kerry Katona has been praised as a “beautiful soul” by Ulrika Jonsson on Instagram.

TV personality Ulrika, 54, told fans the former Atomic Kitten singer had supported her earlier today (Sunday August 22).

She also indicated Kerry, 40, helped perk her up again after an emotional Ulrika let it all out.

Good friends: Seems like a lot of love between them (Credit: @ulrikajonssonofficial Instagram)

What did Ulrika Jonsson say about Kerry Katona?

Sharing a selfie of them both on her Instagram Stories, Ulrika said how she ‘loves’ her friend.

Love you Kerry.

Ulrika wrote: “Thank you to this beautiful soul who had to listen to me sob my heart out this morning and then made me laugh.

“Love you Kerry.”

Ulrika’s breakfast didn’t go entirely to plan, it seems (Credit: @ulrikajonssonofficial Instagram)

Ulrika didn’t reveal why she was “sobbing” to Kerry.

However, the star updated her followers elsewhere in her life and revealed a breakfast fail.

She shared an image of a burnt piece of bread – and poked fun at herself by noting how she was once a Celebrity MasterChef finalist.

Her culinary excellence eventually won the day, however. Ulrika managed to salvage the charred hunk of bread by using it for a “hybrid pan con tomate bruschetta”, shown on her Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

How did Kerry Katona and Ulrika Jonsson become friends?

Earlier this summer, Ulrika revealed in an interview she conducted with Kerry for The Sun that the pair became close last autumn.

They got to know each other after filming for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Hailing Kerry as ‘vulnerable but unbreakable’, Ulrika revealed: “I have known Kerry from a distance for many years and always had a deep affection for her.

“But we did not meet properly until October last year, when we spent time working together.”

And earlier this week, Kerry wished Ulrika all the best for her birthday as she shared a snap of them together.

Kerry wrote: “Happy birthday to this one @ulrikajonssonofficial crazy lady.”

Ulrika replied on the post: “Love you, darling girl.”

– Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Sunday August 29 at 9pm.

