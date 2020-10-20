Ulrika Jonsson strips off for naked bathroom selfie as she says she’s ‘reclaiming her body’

Ulrika Jonsson confessed that she’s grappling with some personal struggles in her latest post on Instagram.

The star stripped down to her birthday suit on Tuesday morning (October 20) as she celebrated being able to embrace her body at 53-years-old.

However, she admitted that although she’s happy with how she looks, she’s still finding it tough to “reclaim” her mind.

She captioned the racy snap: “Reclaiming my body. Although my mind is taking a little more time.”

Ulrika Jonsson shared a naked selfie on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Ulrika Jonsson has a habit of posing in the buff

The television personality has made a name for herself posing without her clothes on in her bathroom mirror.

Just last month the model and presenter admitted she hasn’t had the best of days as she posed in the nude.

Alongside the picture, she told her thousands of followers: “Today’s been a [bleep] of a day #justsayin.”

Ulrika left little to the imagination as she posed completely naked (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Ulrika complains of ‘menopausal brain’

It’s not the first time Ulrika has complained of having a bit of trouble with her mind.

In July, she opened up about being confronted in Waitrose over unpaid goods.

Jokingly she blamed the mishap on her “menopausal brain” before adding that she loves the staff there “more than my family”.

She said: “Went to my local @waitroseandpartners on Monday. One of the managers, Brian, comes rushing up to me with a big grin on his face: ‘I need to speak to you. When you were here on Friday, you left without paying!’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulrika Jonsson (@ulrikajonssonofficial) on Jul 15, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

“Oh, how we laughed. I mean I blushed and laughed.

“It’s the bloody staff. I can’t stop chatting and get distracted. It’s a good job I’m a regular and love them all more than I love my family. At least I had my wallet out…. so the CCTV says…”

“(Who’s bright idea was CCTV anyway??!?). Menopausal brain and all that,” she added.

