Ulrika Jonsson has stunned her Instagram followers after posing completely naked for charity.

The 53-year-old former model and presenter bared it all in a new snap for mental health.

In the revealing post, Ulrika was seen posing in nothing but a pair of wellies as she held onto a wheelbarrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulrika Jonsson (@ulrikajonssonofficial)

What did Ulrika Jonsson share on Instagram?

The star appeared every inch confident while displaying her slim figure, toned legs and tattoos.

She revealed the shot was all for a good cause as she updated her fans in the caption.

Alongside the post, Ulrika penned: “To mark us becoming 150k strong on this page, I’m baring myself for @strongmenorguk .

No flowers were harmed in the making of this

“Text STRONG to 70085 to donate £5 to help men cope with bereavement; open up and talk about grief. It’s never unmanly to talk.”

Furthermore, the mum of three went on to nominate her celebrity pals, including Ore Oduba, Saira Khan and James Cracknell.

She added: “No flowers were harmed in the making of this.”

Ulrika Jonsson posed completely naked on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Ulrika’s followers react?

Meanwhile, her followers rushed to compliment on the risqué post.

One said: “So brave and fierce! Well done.”

A second added: “Wow! You look great Ulrika, thank you so much for making my day.”

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson admits she wishes she’d spoken out about domestic abuse years ago

A third exclaimed: “Omg this is EVERYTHING!!! NOT A FILTER IN SIGHT! Thank you beautiful lady for your realness.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “I nearly dropped my phone! You are looking amazing – body goals.”

Another commented: “Now that’s absolutely marvellous. My Tuesday is now complete.”

Ulrika stunned her followers with the naked post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, it follows shortly after Ulrika was forced to hit back at critics over her weight.

In response to a previous selfie post, a fan said: “I just wanted to say you look so very slim and wanted to know if you are OK.

“You are a beautiful and amazing woman, but just thought how thin you are.”

Ulrika then responded: “I don’t have an eating disorder but I think the constant commenting on women’s size is unhelpful.

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson poses in nothing but a towel in racy Instagram selfie

“I spend my life cooking, eating and feeding.”

In addition, the star, who often posts sizzling snaps of herself, also admitted she was trying to put on weight.

She went on: “I’m trying to put on weight, just not nice to hear unhelpful comments but I see where you are coming from. Sending you lots of love.”

Ulrika previously dropped to seven stone after suffering from a painful degenerative disc disease.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.