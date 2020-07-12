Ulrika Jonsson shares candid photo after going EIGHT days without washing her hair

Former Gladiators star Ulrika Jonsson was always known for her sexy Swedish looks, but maybe fans would think twice when they hear she only washes her hair every eight days.

Yes, you heard right. EIGHT days.

The 52-year-old star revealed she hadn't washed her hair for more than a week in the lockdown period. The star uploaded an Instagram snap with her blonde locks scraped back.

She captioned the post: "The sun came back!! So I washed my hair for the first time in 8 days. (God, I hate washing my hair. It’s so [bleep] booooooring).

"Garden looked so beautiful I wanted to share some pics: fields; Bulldogs and fallen apples I had to kick out of the way. Now my arthritic hips are on fire.

"Mowed for 3hrs. Had at least 4 fights with brambles. My temple walked straight into one of the apple trees (must apologise to neighbours for swearing so relentlessly. The C word comes up a lot)."

She added: "Trying to get my head around the family abandoning me on Monday for a week away.

"Maybe that’s why I ended up with 3 Bulldogs in my bedroom last night, rationing myself on I May Destroy You because it’s so [bleep] fine."

Ulrika Jonsson has confessed some bold secrets over lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Instagram fans were quick to comment on the bizarre eight days confession. One said: "If I left my hair unwashed for 8 days it would be disgusting!! Lucky you."

Another shared: "Washing hair is the biggest bore chore, hate it also."

Ulrika has also shared another secret confession recently by admitting her open addiction to suntanning. In her column for The Sun, she wrote: "My drug of choice is the sun and as I've lived by the sword. I shall, no doubt, die by it — as long as it's in the sun."

The Swedish TV presenter has always been a sun worshipper and has uploaded numerous snaps to her Instagram as she makes the most of the good weather.

Lockdown has unearthed a series of bold confessions from the Swedish star who also admitted that lockdown would make her 'a virgin again'.

Ulrika joked that lockdown would make her 'a virgin again' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In her column in Best magazine, she said: "I have then spent the past five months motoring along in a physical relationship with a new man.

"So you might see the confusion my brain and body is suffering.

"It took a lot to get my inner sexual engine started up again only for coronavirus to take away the petrol and dump me in an isolated garage."

She said it took her a "long time to re-programme my dormant brain to wake up and give and receive affection".

Meanwhile, Ulrika said her new approach is "looking forward to dating again".

She's "trying my hardest to remember what it feels like".

The star added that at the same time, she wonders whether she'll be "a virgin again by the time this is all over".

