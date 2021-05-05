Ulrika Jonsson responds to fan about her weight
Ulrika Jonsson responds to Instagram fan’s concern about her weight

She says she's trying to put on weight

By Paul Hirons

Ulrika Jonsson has responded to an Instagram fan who expressed concern over her weight.

The journalist and former Celebrity MasterChef and Dancing On Ice contestant, 53, responded on social media after one follower said she looked “very slim”.

What was the comment Ulrika Jonsson received about her weight?

After she posted a series of new professional portraits to help announce a new project, Ulrika received a message from one of her followers.

“Hello. Hope you’re well. How exciting,” said the follower.

“I just wanted to say you look so very slim and wanted to know if you are OK.

“You are a beautiful and amazing woman, but just thought how thin you are.”

Ukrika has always been honest (Credit: ITV)
Ukrika has always been honest (Credit: ITV)

How did Ulrika respond?

Ulrika then responded to the question.

“I am a bit thin but trying to put weight on,” she said.

Ulrika also added: “I don’t have an eating disorder but I think the constant commenting on women’s size is unhelpful.

I spend my life cooking, eating and feeding.

“I spend my life cooking, eating and feeding.

“I’m trying to put on weight just not nice to hear unhelpful comments but I see where you are coming from. Sending you lots of love.”

Ulrika Jonsson responds to fan about her weight
Ulrika has always denied she had battled an eating disorder (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Goes against everything I’ve ever believed in”

Ulrika has been honest and open with issues regarding her own weight and female body image.

In 2011, she hit back at suggestions she suffered from an eating disorder.

Dropping to seven-and-a-half-stone, she explained that a painful degenerative disc disease caused the weight loss.

“It was this suggestion that I was inflicting all this on myself willingly that got to me,” she said.

“It was incredibly frustrating because the suggestion that I would risk my health for the perfect body goes against everything I’ve ever believed in.

“I’ve never been obsessed about the way my body looks – all I’ve ever wanted is to be healthy, because without our health, we have nothing.”

