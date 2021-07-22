Ulrika Jonsson pays touching tribute to her late dog Fella with new tattoo

In the latest Ulrika Jonsson news, the star has paid a touching tribute to her dog, Fella – who died in March – with a new tattoo.

The presenter and jounalist, 53, shared her ink on Instagram and fans rushed to join in the tributes.

What is the latest Ulrika Jonsson news?

Ulrika showed the tatt on her arm, which said, “EF Fella”, alongside a shot of the cute bulldog.

She captioned the image: “A wee tribute to my boy, Fella, who I lost in March.

“Initially fostered by me from the amazing @theedwardfoundation but I knew I couldn’t let him go, he was a keeper.

“A 9 yr old boy who’d had a pretty rough life and was riddled with health issues.

“But I hope we gave him the best last 1 1/2yrs of his life (with huge thanks to Clare HB at the end) despite his dementia and general bonkersness like eating soil and barking at walls…

“What a handsome boy you were, Fell. My God, we loved you.”

How did Ulrika’s fans react?

As Ulrika told fans that she had more tattoos done and would reveal them soon, her fans joined her by paying tribute to Fella.

“You gave him his forever home. God, I miss my pooch,” one fan replied.

Another wrote: “Beautiful tribute to a very special boy xx.”

A third commented: “Love love love. I saw you was getting new ink but wanted to wait for you to reveal rather than ask. Beautiful work and a beautiful tribute.”

Finally, one fan said: “That’s beautiful Ulrika xx”

What else has Ulrika been up to?

Aside from getting a new tattoo, Ulrika has had quite the week.

She became involved in a spat with Katie Price, after Ulrika called her “fame hungry” in her latest newspaper column.

Katie hit back by saying: “@UlrikaJonssonOfficial before judging and having a swipe at me take a look at yourself and your career.

“Maybe you need to take a leaf out of my book as you look haggard my darling.”

How did Ulrika respond? She shared a selfie that showed her soaking up the sunshine in a bikini.