Ulrika Jonsson joins dating app Tinder and sets age limit at 26!

Ulrika Jonsson has revealed she has joined dating app Tinder, but refuses to see anyone under the age of 26.

Upon joining the infamous dating app, the 53-year-old star also shared what she’s been sent the most since joining – pictures of men’s genitalia.

Why has Ulrika Jonsson joined Tinder?

The former Gladiators and Shooting Stars star wrote in her column in The Sun: “This third lockdown has hit me hard — like so many others — and while our struggles are all relative, I’ve found the lack of social interaction tough.

“And so it came to pass, that moment nine days ago, when in the virtual presence of my best friend I clicked on ‘join’ on the Tinder app, purely to please her, to try to save and distract myself — and possibly be titillated.

She went on to explain that only shared three pictures on the dating app, and only her age.

And Ulrika lay down some strict guidelines for trying to find a new man.

How has the dating been going?

She said that she would only swipe right on men who were older than her son, Cameron.

“I have many confessions but I will stick to this: I set my age range of potential suitors at 26 to 50.

My oldest child, Cameron, is 26 and it would feel a bit thorny to throw my nets out to younger fish.

However, her initial interactions with potential suitors have included men asking to send her graphic pictures of their manhood.

Ulrika: “God’s gift to younger men”

Earlier this year, Ulrika said she was on the look-out for a new man and described herself as “God’s gift to the younger man”.

The mum-of-four has been married three times but feels the time is now right to get back into the dating game.

“I don’t want kids and marriage, I want laughter, good food and sex… please.

“To that end, surely I’m God’s gift to the younger man?” she said in her Sun column.