TV star Ulrika Jonsson has revealed that she has been accused of endangering her son by his school.

Ulrika, 54, spoke of her fury over the comments in her column for The Sun.

She said she received a call from the Safeguarding Officer at her 13-year-old son’s school following a night out at the weekend.

What prompted the call from the school?

Ulrika had posted on Instagram mocking her weekend antics, which saw her drunkenly falling over and ending up with two “strange” men asleep in her home.

She was out letting her hair down for her daughter Bo’s birthday and took to Instagram the next morning to document her hangover and unexpected house guests.

She posted: “About last night: Went to a bar. Met a wicked group of girls. Fell on my [bleep] THREE times. Got chucked out (yes, me). Lost my handbag. Found it. Got a Maccie D’s on the way home. Am dying rn. (There are two men sleeping in my house. Dunno who they are.)”

Why did the school call Ulrika Jonsson?

The presenter explained how she ended up on a random night out with Bo which turned into a bit of a session.

She wrote: “The night was excellent. I drank, I danced a bit and I fell over.”

But she said she was left horrified by some of the comments made by her followers.

One person wrote: “As a woman who has been attacked by men before, you shouldn’t have put yourself or your daughter’s life at risk by inviting ‘two strange men’ back to your house. You’re an old woman and you should grow up.”

Ulrika berated the troll, labelling them a “sad Karen”.

And, former Gladiator presenter Ulrika’s, nightmare didn’t end there.

She revealed her anger when she later received a call from her son’s school demanding to know if 13-year-old Malcolm had been in the house at the time.

Where was the Safeguarding team then?

The furious star said: “I had a telephone call from my son’s school’s Safeguarding Officer telling me they had seen my social media that I had had two strange men at the house, and they needed to know if my son had been at the house at the time.”

Ulrika was celebrating her daughter’s birthday

As a result, Ulrika slammed the school for taking advantage of her media profile, calling them “lazy” and “blissfully unaware” of the facts.

She said the two men were actually old friends of her daughter and there is no way she would have compromised her son’s safety.

The star also hit back at the school for its sexism and inconsistency, saying the call made her “blood boil”.

She added: “I have posted many times about my struggles with my mental health – depression and anxiety. Where was the Safeguarding team then? Where was the phone call checking if I was coping okay and whether my son was “safe”?”

Ulrika, who has been in the public eye since finding fame as a weather girl in the 1980s, said she will not be shamed into growing old gracefully.

She added: “I will not be tamed. I have chosen a life in the public eye and will continue to take the rough with the smooth.”

