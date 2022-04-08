Ulrika Jonsson smiling in blue coat
Ulrika Jonsson reveals ‘painful’ health condition which affects love life and ‘intimacy’

The TV presenter has struggled with it all her life

By Joshua Haigh

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her battle with arthritis.

The mum-of-four, 54, has confessed that she spends some nights in total agony due to her debilitating condition.

However, Ulrika’s struggle has also been impacting her dating life.

She told The Sun that having such a condition is bound to impact those who she becomes intimate with.

Ulrika Jonsson looks at cameras outside ITV Studios
Ulrika Jonsson has opened up about her debilitating arthritis

Ulrika Jonsson on arthritis

She said: “I’m not in a relationship – when I was married, I mean sleeping next to someone is not ideal if you’re awake or if you’re in pain and that’s one of the things that I was thinking about in relation to this campaign.

“It’s bound to affect relationships and people around you and your ability to be intimate maybe.

“I do laugh and joke about it, if it takes me a while to get out of a chair, I will say ‘oh, here’s the arthritis again’ and I think maybe people think I’m joking and just taking the mickey but it’s actually real and happening. It’s a huge part of what I am.”

Ulrika has suffered from the condition ever since she was just a child.

However, it has worsened as she’s gotten older and now she’s having to find new ways to deal with the condition in the best way possible.

Ulrika Jonsson looks at cameras outside ITV Studios
Ulrika Jonsson has suffered with the condition since she was a child

The former Gladiators star said that it can impact her sleep pattern, leaving her feeling agitated and easy to annoy during the data.

She said that because she became a mum 28 years ago, she’s “used to sleepless nights” and “disturbed sleep”.

However, a lack of sleep can give you a “kind of brain fog”, resulting in feeling “moody and snappy”.

Ulrika regularly partakes in pilates in a bid to ease the pain she suffers with. However, there is sadly no cure for the condition.


