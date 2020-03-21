Coronavirus: Ulrika Jonsson reveals fears for daughter Bo and is 'more anxious than ever'

Ulrika Jonsson fears for her daughter Bo as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the UK.

Ulrika, 52, has four children but Bo, 20, has gone into self-isolation due to a heart condition and suppressed immune system.

The student has moved back home from university in Bath in a bid to protect herself from the deadly disease, and Ulrika has admitted she has never felt "more anxious" than she does right now.

Writing for The Sun, Ulrika said: "I don’t think I've felt so anxious in all my 52 years.

"I mistakenly thought the word 'pandemic' belonged firmly in the history books and can't properly get my head around the prospect of so much death, a global economy in meltdown... and no dried pasta on supermarket shelves.

"As someone who suffers from anxiety but until last week was doing really rather well, I now feel like I am free-falling into an abyss of bewilderment, angst and despair."

Because of Bo's health conditions, she is classed as 'vulnerable' by the government. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team of scientists have suggested that, together with the elderly, vulnerable people isolate themselves for at least 12 weeks.

But as supermarkets are ransacked by people who are likely to recover well from COVID-19, Ulrika has said she is losing her faith in society.

The telly star and former weather girl has said "greedy and narrow-minded" people have forced her to re-evaluate society.

Ulrika is by no means the only celebrity currently affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Susanna Reid is currently in isolation too (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid is in self-isolation after her son developed a persistent cough, while Kym Marsh cancelled an appearance on The One Show over fears she has coronavirus.

Meanwhile, BBC bosses have suspended filming for EastEnders, Doctors, Holby City and Casualty.

Tonight, Ant and Dec will present Saturday Night Takeaway without a live studio audience for the first time ever. And it could be the last SNT we see for a while.

The boys admitted on Friday that the show's current future is hanging in the balance due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ant told an empty This Morning studio: "We wanted to do the show just to put a smile on other people’s faces as we might not be able to do another one."

