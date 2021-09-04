Ulrika Jonsson admits women should remember men ‘go through a menopause too’

Ulrika Jonsson has opened up on the menopause in her latest column, admitting women should remember that men ‘also go through’ it.

The presenter also reckons men are “forgotten” and can feel “ignored and excluded” by the process.

Meanwhile, she argues that men also experience menopausal symptoms and deserve “every sympathy”.

Ulrika Jonsson believes men can be ‘forgotten’ during the menopause (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Ulrika Jonsson opens up about men and the menopause

Writing for The Sun, Ulrika explained that she “made it all about me” when she began to suffer with menopausal symptoms.

The star detailed how she originally pondered whether she was experiencing dementia when she became forgetful, anxious and irritable aged 46.

However, she also argued that fear meant she found it hard to communicate how she was feeling.

And, according to Ulrika, that means it can be even more “bewildering” for male partners as they cannot empathise.

The mum-of-four wrote: “We’re so focused on wading through the molasses that is our menopause, trying to reclaim ourselves, we are leaving you on the sidelines feeling ignored and excluded.”

She continued: “I hope we women do a better job of bringing you guys into the fold. We want to hear your voices

“Menopause isn’t just something experienced by women. It’s lived by men, too.

We are leaving you on the sidelines.

“Us old birds need to remember that.”

This is not the first time Ulrika has addressed the subject of how bodies change with age.

Indeed, just a few days ago as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins aired, she indicated the menopause has affected her in many ways.

Ulrika Jonsson addressed issues relating to the menopause on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Credit: Channel 4)

How have people reacted to Ulrika’s comments about the menopause?

And Ulrika’s account of her experiences really struck a chord with many people watching at home.

One person reacted on Twitter: “Watching Celebrity SAS and my heart goes out to Ulrika.

“Listening to how she describes impact of menopause from anxiety, loss of confidence and not recognising herself.

“All things I recognise from my own experience.”

Another person wrote: “Ulrika spoke for so many women who are dealing with menopause.”

A third person tweeted: “Relating very much to Ulrika at the moment #CelebritySAS #beingawomenover50 #menopause.”

Meanwhile, Ulrika has previously insisted ‘The Change’ should not have a negative impact on sex lives.

The mum-of-four told Best magazine in 2020: “I now have more years behind me than I do in front of me and I want to make sure I really squeeze in any bits of special loving I can.”

She explained: “So many of us hit menopause and we kind of give up on being sexual creatures.

“We think that’s what mother nature intended by giving us hot flushes extra weight memory loss and anxiety. But it’s not.”

