UK weather: Wildfire alerts put on in parts of the country during 30C heatwave

As the UK weather continues to scorch Britain, Devon and Cornwall are on ‘high alert’ for wildfires.

The temperature this week in the two holiday hotspots have been over 30 degrees Celsius.

Cornish resorts like Penzance has seen high temperatures this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Devon and Cornwall Police say about the UK weather?

Devon and Cornwall Police issued a statement saying the “most” of the two counties were under high alert.

“Conditions are currently predicted to ease at the weekend with some rainfall in the forecast,” the force said.

“Some ignitions are possible, resulting in moderate to high wildfires, particularly in cut grass and crops.

“The daytime winds are variable in both speed and direction rising to around 25kph from the East on Friday.

“These could be troublesome if there is an ignition.

People have flocked to the counties but now warnings are in place (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did the police say about the situation?

“The Relative humidity may drop below 50 per cent on occasions,” it continued.

“Temperatures are set to remain high but gradually cooling as we approach the weekend. The dead fine fuels will be very dry.”

Devon and Cornwall Police also warned residents against having barbeques or burning debris.

It also urged people living in the counties to watch out for cigarette-related hazards.

Fires broke out across Dartmoor in February (Credit: Independent)

What happened in February?

The temperature this week throughout the county has seen highs of 32 degrees in some parts.

Numbers could drop tomorrow (Friday), but the ground is dry there and is still a risk of fire.

In February, a wildfire ripped through Dartmoor with smoke seen 20 miles away in Plymouth.

Subsequently, arson was suspected.