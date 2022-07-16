UK weather: Government ministers attend Cobra meeting as 40C heatwave declared ‘national emergency’

The hot UK weather and red warning has sparked Government ministers to hold a Cobra meeting about the soaring temperatures.

Blistering highs of 40C are tipped for parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday amid the current heatwave.

The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning over the weather conditions. There are concerns the heat could cause severe illness or death, even in those considered fit and healthy.

However, Saturday’s meeting – attended by Government ministers – will not be led by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to reports, he is throwing a party at Chequers instead.

Upcoming weather is likely to be too intense to ‘play in’ and enjoy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How hot will it be?

The current UK weather forecast indicates most of England and Wales will experience conditions in the mid 30s by Tuesday.

However, many areas may exceed 35C and approach 40C.

Additionally, the UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning to ‘national emergency’.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “We are expecting extreme heat across the UK through the early part of next week, we have issued a red weather warning.

This heat is unprecedented potentially causing widespread health and infrastructure issues.

Furthermore, Met Office officials have also warned it will not be the type of weather to ‘play in’ and enjoy.

Boris Johnson won’t chair Cobra meeting (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

UK weather Cobra meeting

A Government spokesperson told reporters that Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse will chair the civil contingencies committee meeting.

It is the second Cobra meeting he has chaired about the hot weather.

Meanwhile, Sky News reports Mr Johnson is holding a farewell bash at the Prime Ministerial Buckinghamshire country retreat.

The Grade I 16th Century mansion is owned by the Chequers Trust. The estate include an indoor swimming pool and hundreds of acres of gardens.

A source told Sky News about the Sunday party: “The invitation comes from Mr and Mrs Johnson.

“It is their farewell bash at Chequers this weekend. Partners and children are all invited.”

