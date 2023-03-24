The UK weather is set to improve drastically in just a few weeks, it has been reported.

Brits will be enjoying 20C heat in just weeks, according to a weather expert.

We could be in for clear, sunny skies soon (Credit: Pixabay)

UK weather set to improve

Brits will be enjoying sunny skies and temperatures of up to 20C in just a few weeks’ time, according to a weather expert.

After a pretty wet March, Brits could be in for 20C sunshine by the end of the Easter weekend.

A northerly breeze will be heading to the UK over Ireland in the days leading-up to Easter.

However, it is hoped it will then settle down.

This, combined with the angle of the sun, means that there is an higher chance of warmer weather, according to Jim Dale, British Weather Services’ senior meteorological consultant.

Will you hit the deck chairs this summer? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

UK weather set to see temperatures soar to 20C

Jim revealed that the south and east of England are most likely to enjoy the warmer weather.

However, he also claims that some parts of Scotland could see temperatures hit 20C by Easter Monday.

Speaking to The Mirror, he explained that February had been “very dry”, so the wet weather of March had to “make up for that”.

He then went on to say that we could see some high pressure by Good Friday.

“It’s not a given, but there are good signs that this kind of change of fortunes will arrive just in time for Easter,” he said.

Warm weather could come just in time for Easter (Credit: Pixabay)

Warm Easter weekend?

Jim then continued, saying: “If we give it some time – and I’m not just talking about Good Friday or the Saturday, but certainly the back end of the bank holiday weekend and the week that follows for the school holidays – it does look like it might well become warmer.”

He then went on to say that it “wouldn’t be unusual” for April to see a “warmer blast” following a chilly spell.

Jim then said that the angle of the sun will help with the warm weather too.

“So I would expect that as we go through the Easter period, I would expect us to nudge the 20-degree mark in the south and east, and maybe even the north into eastern Scotland,” he said.

