Those in the UK hoping for some relief from the mayhem of 2020 in the New Year may be disappointed by the latest weather forecast.

Record snowfall is currently gripping parts of Europe including Madrid. The Spanish city has seen more snow in one day than the last four decades.

Similar weather looks set to hit the UK before the end of the month (January).

The UK weather forecast looks grim for January (Credit: Splashnews.com)

A major sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event is developing high above the Arctic.

It is similar to that which triggered the infamous Beast from the East in 2018.

According to reports, the entire country could be hit with heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

Simon Lee, an atmospheric science and weather forecasting researcher at the University of Reading, told the Mirror: “A weakening of the jet stream often occurs after an SSW, meaning the UK is now more prone to outbreaks of colder weather from the north and east than it was before.”

Snow is expected to grip the UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What is the weather in the UK this weekend?

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -9C in northern parts of the UK before the weekend is over.

As a result, snow may fall on Saturday over the Pennines, North York Moors and the high ground of Wales.

Some parts of southwest England could even see 2-5cm of snow.

The Met Office said Sunday would be “mostly dry in the south and gradually becoming less cold” and “unsettled in the north with rain and hill snow at times, heaviest in the west and gradually spreading south”.

Ben Aldous, of the RAC, had a stark warning for those hoping to drive in the conditions.

He said: “Fog, ice and in some places snow are the enemies of drivers. To avoid falling foul of the conditions it’s important for motorists to adjust their driving style.

“Being gentler on the throttle and brakes, and slowing down particularly on rural or ungritted routes can help ensure a safe and trouble-free journey.”

It comes after a spell of cold weather which has swept across the UK since the start of the new year.

