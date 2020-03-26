UK weather: Snow and sleet set to hit Britain this weekend

Britain is bracing for wintry showers and possible snow and sleet, this weekend's weather forecast has revealed.

As the country continues to bask in beautiful sunshine and top temperatures, Brits can't count on it to last as the tide is set to turn by Sunday.

Thursday is looking gloriously sunny, but Friday will bring cooler temperatures, particularly in the north.

Rain is coming (Credit: Pixabay)

There will also be some rain in places and cloudier patches.

With night time temperatures already dropping below freezing, many of us are waking up to frost each morning.

Another cold and #frosty start for many this morning, but with plenty of #sunshine too ☀️ Here were the overnight lows 👇 pic.twitter.com/yxjnT0sPrV — Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2020

The Met Office's latest video forecast for Thursday afternoon reveals that the nice weather is set to nosedive this weekend as cold air arrives.

Meteorologist Clare Nasir said the weekend will see "cold air being dragged down by a cold wind.

High pressue will bring a cold blast (Credit: Met Office/YouTube)

"[There will also be] significant wind chill into the weekend with the chance of some wintry showers particularly towards the east as well as the north."

She added: "There's a risk of ice where we see those showers and the air remains cold."

The Met Office also revealed on Twitter the high pressure developing in the Atlantic will bring a change to our weather this weekend.

As another area of high pressure develops in the Atlantic, it will bring a change to our weather. Here are the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/HFE04B6T8s — Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2020

The Weather Outlook also reports that an "Arctic blast" will push southwards across all regions, with cold showers and nighttime frosts.

They also confirmed on Twitter that there is a "snow risk" this weekend.

Evening probability forecasts still suggest the snow risk could spread southwards this weekend https://t.co/bO5dJrQpxg pic.twitter.com/DHz2Y2lpJS — TheWeatherOutlook (@TWOweather) March 25, 2020

It's likely to be bad news for Brits who have been taking advantage of the beautiful weather while the country is in isolation.

On Monday Boris Johnson announced serious 'lockdown' measures for the UK to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The deadly disease has been sweeping across Britain, with medical officals saying the only way to avoid overwhelming our NHS is for people to stay at home.

At the time of writing there have been 9,529 cases of coronavirus in the UK, with 465 deaths.

