The UK weather is set to bask in a blistering heatwave as lockdown restrictions ease next month.

Reports claim that the temperature will nudge 27 degrees in the middle of May.

Furthermore, this glorious weather coincides with the lifting of more Covid restrictions on May 17.

What’s going to happen with the UK weather this summer?

While around 27 degrees is the predicted average temperature for the sunny spells, meteorologists are predicting higher temperatures when the UK reaches early June.

In fact, the mercury might creep into the 30s during the summer.

A spokesperson for British Weather Services told Heart: “There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.”

Weather website, Netweather, also predicts a gorgeous summer for Brits with hot periods as soon as May.

“Finer” weather is on its way!

It said: “A finer, warmer perhaps very warm interval may occur, mostly over England and Wales.

“A thundery breakdown is possible, before temperatures return to normal with showers, particularly in the North West.

“A milder or warmer period, but somewhat unsettled.”

The website went on to say that high pressure from Europe may mean ‘sub-tropical’ temperatures from May 3 to May 9.

However, before the sunny weather, many Brits will experience colder temperatures and rainy weather this week.

According to Met Office, from Wednesday (April 28) to Friday (April 30), there will be “cold with sunny spells and showers”.

It added: “Showers most frequent in the north and east. The far south initially cloudier with areas of heavier rain, clearing slowly. Occasional overnight frost.”

What happens on May 17?

Meanwhile, the fine weather in May will be a tonic to Brits as the country eases out of lockdown.

The next big date for a relaxation of restrictions will be May 17.

Elements in the new set of exiting lockdown include the reopening of indoor entertainment and hospitality.

The limit to how many people Brits can meet outdoors extends to 30 people, while domestic stop-overs will be allowed.

Up to two households can meet indoors, and weddings will be allowed to have up to 30 guests.

