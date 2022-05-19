What weather the UK will have on the Platinum Jubilee weekend has been a question on everyone’s lips for a while now.

Well, it looks like Brits are in for plenty of sunshine over the four-day weekend in June!

Could we see more of this over the Jubilee weekend? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK weather on Jubilee weekend

Brits across the country will be hoping for good weather over the Jubilee weekend, with all the street parties and parades planned.

Big screens will be set up in the UK’s capital cities so that the public can watch celebrations unfold.

It will come as good news then that weather forecasters have now predicted “royally good sunshine” over the Jubilee weekend.

The Met Office has predicted “close to or above average” temperatures for the weekend.

They’ve also predicted “a reasonable amount” of dry weather.

Good weather is on it’s way! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Weather forecast for June 2-5

A spokesperson for the Met Office opened up about the weather Brits should expect on Jubilee weekend.

“Early June will be mainly dry conditions are likely for most,” they said.

“Temperatures are likely to be close to or above average across the UK, with the warmer side in the south and perhaps closer to average further north.”

Kirsty McCabe, the weather presenter for Sky News, said: “We can expect largely dry, settled, and warm conditions with a royally good amount of sunshine for the Jubilee weekend.”

Though she said it’s too early to predict the exact temperature, she said that the “present outlook indicates weather fit for a Queen”.

May has been a warm month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK weather forecast

The recent news about the Jubilee weekend weather comes after the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday (May 17).

Temperatures peaked at 27.5C in the South East of England on Tuesday.

The highest temperature in the UK was Heathrow, the Met Office has confirmed.

The fact that the temperature was 27.5C in the UK on Tuesday means that it was hotter than Santorini in Greece.

The Greek island recorded a temperature of 26C on Tuesday.

Plenty of Brits will now be able to start planning their Jubilee weekends in earnest now that they know the sun will be shining!

