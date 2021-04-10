UK weather watchers could be about to get a little excited.

With lockdown easing and pub gardens reopening, it appears we could be in for some sunshine according to the weather forecast.

Venues such as bars and restaurants are due to re-open on Monday (April 12).

And it looks like there might be a mini-heatwave at the same time, giving the nation even more reason to celebrate.

Sunshine could be on its way (Credit: Unsplash)

UK weather: What’s the forecast for next week?

The weather has been particularly chilly of late and some areas have even experienced the odd dusting of snow.

But the Met Office’s Oliver Claydon has told Metro.co.uk that things could be looking up. Monday, he said, may well see the “main change”.

Temperatures in most places are expected to reach up to 10˚C on Monday.

While that is not exactly sizzling, the weather is predicted to be bright and dry with the sun putting in an appearance. And there will be plenty of areas that should make it into double digits.

However, it is predicted to hit at least 16˚C by Thursday.

It is expect to remain at 16˚c and sunny through to the following Monday (April 19).

And, according to the Met Office, temperatures will most likely be “slightly above average for a time over the weekend”.

Shops are re-opening soon (Credit: SplashNews)

Non-essential shops reopening on Monday

The brighter weather is coming just in time as shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality all over the country will be reopening after being closed for weeks amid the pandemic.

Boris Johnson confirmed last week that he was “sticking” to the roadmap out of lockdown that had already been set out.

He said: “I can today confirm that from Monday we will move to step two of our roadmap – reopening shops, gyms, zoos, campsites and beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds.”

Boris added that he would be partaking of a drink to mark lockdown easing.

Boris Johnson speaking at a press briefing (Credit: BBC)

Lockdown warning from the PM

However, the Prime Minister did warn that although things were easing, we cann’t be “complacent”.

“We can see the waves of sickness afflicting other countries and we’ve seen how this story goes,” he said.

“We still don’t know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases begin to rise, and I’m afraid they will rise.

“So please get your vaccine when it comes and please use the free NHS tests when they come.”

