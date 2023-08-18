Met Office issues weather warning with two weeks’ worth of rain set to fall in two hours

The latest UK weather news has seen the Met Office warn that in just a matter of hours this afternoon (August 18), the country could face more than half a month’s worth of rain.

While rain is often harmless, the Met Office warns that this could lead to localised flooding and major traffic disruption. Since 6am, a yellow weather warning has been in place. The warning starts from Birmingham in the north, to Bath in the west and covers the entire south coast.

While most are hoping for sun, it appears the UK will be facing lots of rain (Credit: Splashnews.com)

UK weather: Thunderstorms are expected

The Met Office also says conditions are now expected to spread even further.

They said, “A line of thunderstorms are expected to develop during Friday morning and move gradually northeast before weakening into the afternoon.”

Most places will only see a short period of heavy rain. However, a few places could see 30-40 mm of rain in less than two hours. “In addition to heavy rain, some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning,” the Met Office added.

Driving conditions may be affected

Along with the flooding, the thunder and lightning may lead to several power cuts.

While people will try to avoid leaving the house, those travelling this weekend have been warned to plan ahead as there might be disruptions.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” a spokesperson explained. “There is a chance of flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.”

Predictions say that strong winds may lead to fallen trees and damage to outdoor equipment.

“A period of heavy rain is expected to affect many parts of Scotland through the first part of Saturday,” the Met Office added. They believe “gusts perhaps as high as 40 mph” will accompany the rain.

Those travelling this weekend have been warned to plan ahead (Credit: Splashnews.com)

