UK weather warnings for snow and blizzards are in place this week, as temperatures could plummet to as low as -15°C.

The freezing conditions could be another reason for Brits to stay indoors this lockdown.

According to the Met Office, Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will likely be affected by snow, ice and rain.

The UK faces snow and blizzards this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What should we expect from the UK weather this week?

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been issued in some places.

The conditions start in the north of the isles today (February 1) before moving down the country in the next three days.

While rain is predicted on Wednesday, the north of Scotland will continue to battle snow.

Chief meteorologist, Steven Ramsdale, said: “We see further weather fronts bringing rain and snow east and north across the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning (Credit: Pexels)

“But the most significant event in the forecast is a feature from late Monday evening, which threatens to bring rain and some snow across large parts of the UK.

“The rainfall will readily turn to snow or even freezing rain.”

The Met Office predicts the weather will affect “a large part of England and Wales north of the M4 corridor”.

The meteorologist continued: “The risk of freezing rain will be an additional threat across parts of eastern Wales and the Midlands.”

The tussle of air masses over the UK continues this week and it looks like the cold air will be victorious… eventually ⚠️This means the potential for more disruptive weather and there are a number of weather warnings in force⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/xhqOdGyEkO — Met Office (@metoffice) February 1, 2021

Furthermore, people have been warned over slipping on icy services.

There is also a further risk of power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage.

Thankfully, the weather will become potentially drier next week.

