UK weather: 'Ice blast' set to hit Britain with temperatures as low as -10C as snow moves in

Britain could be left shivering in freezing conditions as low as -10C this week, according to weather reports.

Five severe weather warnings for the next two days have been issued by the Met Office ahead of expected volatile weather predicted to usher in an unsettled February.

Snow and strong gales have been forecast for Monday and Tuesday - with some areas braced for up to a FOOT of snowfall.

However, cold air coming in from Canada will make it feel even chillier than might be expected, as well as possibly contributing to dangerous travelling conditions.

Yellow Weather Warnings issued for Ice and Snow across Northwestern parts of Scotland all day Monday. Ice across the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Northern England tonight.

Monday's weather warnings cover Northern Ireland, the majority of Scotland and northern England and indicate patches of ice could be even more widespread.

Met Office expert Simon Partridge is reported to have told The Sun: "Cold air coming from off Canada brings the potential for the most widespread snow this winter on Monday."

The white stuff is finally on the way.

And Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze agreed: "There's been almost no snow this winter for most – but the white stuff is finally on the way.

"A tongue of cold air is crossing the Atlantic from Canada, set to bring low-level snow."

'Cold air coming from off Canada brings the potential for the most widespread snow this winter on Monday' (Credit: Pexels.com)

That could result in Britain's coldest night this season if the temperature drops to around -10.3C, with -7C expected in Scotland on Monday morning.

Hail and thunder could also spread inland from the south west of England, according to BBC Weather.

The Beeb expects some spells of sunshine for Monday - and less rain in the north east of England - but also indicates conditions will be "wintry".

Wednesday is tipped to be drier and calmer but showers are rated as being likely for most areas on Thursday.

