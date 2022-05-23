UK weather is set to heat up, with forecasters predicting that Brits could enjoy the “hottest weekend of the year” over the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

Temperatures could soar as high as 28C between June 2 and June 5 this year!

London could hit 27C (Credit: SplashNews.com)

UK weather forecast for Jubilee Weekend

Brits will be over the moon to know that the weather over the upcoming Jubilee Weekend is set to be better than brilliant.

If forecasters are to be believed, the temperature in the UK could soar as high as 28C between June 2 and June 5.

Jim Dale, a weather forecaster, spoke to the Express about what Brits can expect from the weather.

He said the Jubilee Weekend is set to be the “warmest weekend of the year”.

He went on to say that conditions will be sunny and dry “nearly universally”.

Dale added that temperatures will reach as high as 28C. London will see temperatures of around 27C.

We’ll be seeing more scenes like this in June it seems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

June 2 to June 5 forecast

It’s not just London that will be the recipient of good weather over the Jubilee Weekend.

Scotland could well be “even warmer”. North Wales, Manchester, and Northern Ireland will have warm weather too.

“It is still a long way off but we could well be seeing 27C and 28C in certain places,” Dale said.

“So this could be the warmest weekend universally of the year to date.

“That’s what it’s looking like, with the caveat that we’re still some distance away.”

The Met Office’s forecast sounds optimistic too.

“We’re still some two weeks away from the Jubilee Weekend, but the long-range outlook shows a trend for some possible warm weather in southern areas, and closer to average temperatures further north,” they said.

Trip to the beach on Jubilee Weekend, anyone? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brits to enjoy ‘royally good sunshine’

The latest news gives Brits more reassurance that we’re in for some great weather over the Jubilee weekend.

Last week, it was reported that the UK is going to be in for some “royally good sunshine” at the start of June.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Early June will be mainly dry conditions are likely for most.

“Temperatures are likely to be close to or above average across the UK, with the warmer side in the south and perhaps closer to average further north.”

Kirsty McCabe of Sky News said: “We can expect largely dry, settled, and warm conditions with a royally good amount of sunshine for the Jubilee weekend.”

She then went on to say that it may be too early to predict. However, the present outlook suggests “weather fit for a Queen”.

