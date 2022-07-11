In latest UK weather news, reports claim the country could be in for its hottest day EVER next week.

Indications suggest the 40C barrier could be smashed – and one forecaster likened the blistering conditions to ‘turning the gas up’.

The current UK record is 38.7C, measured at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.

However, while an extreme heatwave is predicted, other weather experts reckon the temperature ceiling may remain intact.

Crowds of people flocked to Bournemouth beach to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

UK weather forecast

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told The Sun that people may be caught out by just how hot it might be.

He said: “Next weekend we could have some really exceptional record-breaking heat and it will ramp up suddenly. Like someone has turned on the gas.

“Some models from America indicate we could see 43C in East Anglia next Sunday, which would obliterate the current UK record.”

Mr Keates also warned the hotter temperatures could feel different to the current conditions.

He added: “At the moment we’ve got quite pleasant dry heat. But next weekend the dew point will rise and it will become very hot and sticky.”

Sun worshippers soak up some rays in London (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Significant chance of a new record’

However, other forecasters anticipate such temperatures may not be reached. However, they agree it will get hotter in upcoming days.

Next weekend the dew point will rise and it will become very hot and sticky.

Furthermore, there are predictions for it to be possibly as high or higher than 32C in England and Wales.

And in East Anglia, London, and possibly across Hampshire and Wiltshire, it might be 35C or higher.

Nonetheless, Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook – who believes the peak is most likely to be in the mid 30s – still acknowledges there is “a very significant chance” of a new UK record.

Despite a little more cloud in places during the next few days, UV levels will stay high or very high for many of us with strong periods of sunshine at times ☀️ pic.twitter.com/zaiSRBPfqO — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

Weather warnings

Elsewhere, the head of extreme events at the UK Health Security Agency, said health alerts have been issued to the majority of the country.

Dr Agostinho Sousa warned: “Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives.

“But it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.”

Dr Sousa also suggested vulnerable family, friends and neighbours should be made aware about keeping themselves protected.

Advice to stay safe in the warm weather includes keeping curtains closed during the day, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol.

